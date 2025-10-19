Offense Powers Golden Knights to 6-1 Win vs. Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0-2) rose above the Calgary Flames (1-5-0) in 6-1 victory on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mitch Marner scored his first goal in gold 46 seconds into the game giving Vegas an early lead. Ivan Barbashev set up the pass in the slot for Marner. Three minutes later, Jonathan Huberdeau responded on a power play to even the score at 1-1. The Golden Knights took the lead once again with a power-play goal of their own, scored by Tomas Hertl at 5:39 in the first frame. Mark Stone and Jack Eichel set up the tic-tac-toe play for Hertl’s goal. With less than five minutes remaining in the first period, Eichel made a net-front to Stone, and he scored his first goal of the season to extend the Golden Knights’ lead to 3-1. Early in the second frame, Barbashev found the back of the net off a deflection from Kaedan Korczak to give the Golden Knights a three-goal extension. With less than a minute remaining, Marner put his second score on the board with a backhanded shot, assisted by Stone and Hertl. At 3:37 in the final period, Stone rebounded the puck off a shot by Hertl and recorded his second goal of the night, increasing the score to 6-1. Adin Hill finished the game with 26 saves on 27 shots to secure the 6-1 win for Vegas.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone tallied a pair of goals and assists and leads the league with 11 total helpers.

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up four assists and extended his NHL point lead to 15 points.

Mitch Marner: Marner scored a pair of goals, which included his first-ever goal as a Golden Knight.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl recorded a goal and an assist and has six points on the season.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev notched two points (1G, 1A) and has a three-game point streak.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mark Stone (11A) has had at least one assist in the first six games of the season and has established the longest helper streak in Golden Knights history. Stone is the first player in the league to reach double-digit assists this season.

With the addition of four assists in tonight’s matchup, Jack Eichel leads the league with 15 total points. Eichel has scored five goals and picked up 10 assists in the first six games.

ATTENDANCE: 17,811

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights complete their three-game home stand on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the first contest between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes this season. Puck drop against Carolina is on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.