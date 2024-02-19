Morning Skate Report: Feb. 19, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6) take on the San Jose Sharks (15-34-5) in the two clubs' final matchup of the 2023-24 season on Monday at 1 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INDFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Monday's game is the final meeting between Vegas and San Jose this season.

The Golden Knights hold a 3-0-0 record against the Sharks heading into Monday afternoon.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in their last 10 matchups, San Jose is 5-3-2.

Nicolas Roy looks to extend his career-high eight-game point streak (3G, 9A) against the Sharks.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Vegas Golden Knights - two wins from 300 franchise victories

Ivan Barbashev – two points away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Chandler Stephenson – one point away from 250 career points

Logan Thompson - three wins away from 50 career wins

Ivan Barbashev - three goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 52 points (16G, 36A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 44 points (28G, 16A)

William Karlsson – 34 points (16G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 32 points (13G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-1 contest on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Despite Jonathan Marchessault getting the Golden Knights on the board first, the Hurricanes scored three straight to skate away with the win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights look to earn their fourth win against the San Jose Sharks this season on Monday. Heading into the matchup with a 3-0-0 record, Vegas has outmatched San Jose every time they have met this year. The Golden Knights used goals from Michael Amadio, Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy and Brayden Pachal to claim a 4-1 win in their first matchup on Oct. 12 at SAP Center. In their next meeting on Nov. 10, Vegas picked up a 5-0 win at T-Mobile Arena as Alec Martinez scored twice to go with goals from Alex Pietrangelo, William Karlsson and Brett Howden. On Dec. 10, the Golden Knights edged out the Sharks in a 5-4 overtime win at The Fortress. Jonathan Marchessault tallied a multi-goal night and Chandler Setpehenson record a mult-point night to get the Golden Knights to extra time. Jiri Patera backstopped Vegas to the win and the third victory of his career, stopping both attempts on net in the shootout.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

After getting back from a three-game road trip in which San Jose earned three points, they dropped the first of their five-game homestand to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, on Saturday. With a 15-34-5 record, the Sharks sit in last place in the Pacific Division and 31st in the league. Tomas Hertl leads the club in points with 34 (15G, 19A) and Mikael Granlund sits in second with 31 (6G, 25A). Mackenzie Blackwood and Kappo Kahkonen have split the goaltending duties for the Sharks this season with a save percentage of .899 and .905, respectively. San Jose's power play sits at 23rd in the league at 17.4% and a penalty kill of 74.6% (29th).

A VGK VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 299th win in franchise history

- Give Vegas 70 points on the season

- Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Sharks to 24-2-5

KEYS TO THE GAME

Rebounds: Head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the mindset of "if we arrive on time, then we will get some second chances." Taking shots and putting pucks on net can lead to an opposing goalie giving up a huge rebound in the crease. The Golden Knights need to create those second chances more efficiently on Monday against the Sharks.

Finish Strong: In their last two games, the Vegas Golden Knights have fallen apart at the finish line. The third period needs to be stronger if they want a shot at taking down the Sharks.