Morning Skate Report: Dec. 2, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) take on the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) for the second time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Washington.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – three points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – four assists away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one point away from 100 career points

Jonathan Marchessault – three goals away from 200 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 24 points (9G, 15A)

William Karlsson – 22 points (11G, 11A)

Mark Stone – 20 points (6G, 14A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 14 points (9G, 5A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1, on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. Ivan Barbashev opened scoring for the night with his fifth goal of the season, putting the Golden Knights up 1-0 in the first. With four minutes left in the period, Jack Eichel got on the board to extend Vegas’ lead to 2-0. The second period saw William Karlsson score on the power play to make it 3-0 in Vegas’ favor. Sixteen seconds into the third, Brett Howden netted his fourth of the season to bring Vegas’ total to four goals on the night. Four minutes later, Andrei Kuzmenko got the Canucks on the board, to make it 4-1. The game finished with Vegas heading home with two points.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Washington will meet for the second time this season on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The Capitals beat the Golden Knights in Washington on Nov. 14, 3-0. Capitals’ Dylan Strome opened scoring for the night with his seventh of the season in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Washington extended their lead with two goals in 16 seconds: Connor McMichael at 19:11 and Beck Malenstyn at 19:27. While the Golden Knights were unable to score, they put up 35 shots on goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Washington Capitals hold a record of 12-6-2 (26 points) and sit third in the Metropolitan Division heading into Saturday’s matchup. This will be the fourth of five road games for the Capitals. Their most recent game against the Anaheim Ducks saw them win 5-4 with Tom Wilson having a hat trick. Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd also scored. Alex Ovechkin (5G, 9A) and John Carlson (1G, 12A) lead the team in points with 14 and 13 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 284th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Capitals to 9-3-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Special Teams: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said “special teams were good” against the Vancouver Canucks. Vegas was able to kill off three penalties and score on the power play, both of which helped Vegas get the win. Heading into a rematch against the Capitals, Vegas needs to keep killing penalties and score on their power plays.

Get to the Net: The past two games, the Golden Knights have been able to get to the net and are shooting when people are at the net, which has helped the team increase their volume of shots. Vegas needs to keep going to the net when they play Washington on Saturday.