Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-12-5) took down the New York Islanders (18-11-10), 5-2, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights struck first as Jack Eichel ripped a shot past Ilya Sorokin, making it 1-0 less than seven minutes into the game. Mathew Barzal tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first, but Pavel Dorofeyev put Vegas back in front with three minutes left in the second. Nicolas Roy extended the Golden Knights' lead to 3-1 just 1:30 later to send Vegas into the third with a two-goal lead. In the final frame, Eichel netted his second of the game thanks to a feed from Lukas Cormier, bringing the score to 4-1. The assist was Cormier's first NHL point in his NHL debut. Matt Martin responded with a backhand shot 2:42 into the period, cutting Vegas' lead to 4-2, but Roy potted his second goal two minutes later. The Golden Knights held onto the 5-2 lead until the final horn to secure the two points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nicolas Roy: Roy registered his third career two-goal game and first of this season.

Keegan Kolesar: With two assists, Kolesar matched his career-high in assists in one game.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had his second multi-goal game of the season, giving him a team-leading 18 goals. Saturday night was his eighth multi-goal game as a Golden Knight.

Logan Thompson: Thompson turned away 28 of 30 shots for his 12th win of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel (17-24—41 in 40 GP) opened the scoring for Vegas and tied Jonathan Marchessault (16-25—41 in 2017-18) for the second most points through 40 games of a season in Golden Knights history. Mark Stone tops the list with 13-31—44 in 2020-21.

Jack Eichel (2-0—2) and Nicolas Roy (2-0—2) recorded their eighth and third career multi-goal games with the Golden Knights.

Lukas Cormier's assist in the third period was his first point in the NHL. He became the fifth player in franchise history to record a point while making his NHL debut with the Golden Knights.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

ATTENDANCE: 18,312

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Colorado for a one-game road trip to face the Avalanche on Wednesday at 7 p.m PT at Ball Arena. Tune in on TNT or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.