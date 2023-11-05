Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

A four-point night from captain Mark Stone led the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) to a commanding 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche (7-3-0) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights started the scoring at 16:50 of the first period as a cross-ice pass from Brayden McNabb found captain Mark Stone at the post, putting it behind Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev for a shorthanded goal. At 9:35 of the middle frame, Jack Eichel snapped a shot from the right circle to go upstairs for the 2-0 tally. Coming off a big penalty kill, the Golden Knights entered the zone on an Avalanche turnover as a quick wrister from William Carrier went over Georgiev's blocker to extend the lead to three at 12:57 of the second. An offensive zone keep-in by Shea Theodore led to Eichel scoring a power-play goal just 52 seconds later as he ripped it from the left face-off dot for his second of the night. Vegas made it 5-0 at 3:22 of the third as Stone recorded another shorthanded goal on a breakway manuevering past two Colorado defenders and lifting it over Georgiev's pad. William Karlsson added to the scoresheet at 9:13 of the final frame going five-hole, then scored his second of the night on a top-shelf shot for the last tally of the night with 5:17 left to seal the 7-0 final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone scored four points (2G, 2A) including two shorthanded goals to lead the Golden Knights to the win.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped all 41 shots on net for the sixth shutout of his career.

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded two goals for his 11th and 12th points of the 2023-24 season.

William Karlsson: Karlsson posted two goals to extend his point streak to nine games.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights have collected a point in 20 straight regular-season games dating back to March 30. Only one team has posted a longer streak over the past 40 years: Chicago (30 GP from 2011-12 - 2012-13)

Mark Stone collected his fourth and fifth shorthanded goals with the Golden Knights and passed Cody Eakin for the fourth most in franchise history. Stone also became the first Golden Knights skater to score two shorthanded goals in a game.

Mark Stone (2G, 2A) recorded his fifth four-point game with Vegas, surpassing Chandler Stephenson for the most in franchise history.

William Karlsson (6G, 7A) scored two goals in the third period to extend his point streak to nine games, the longest point streak of his career. He ties the longest point-streak franchise history.

Adin Hill made 41 saves to record his first regular season shutout with the Golden Knights.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Anaheim for the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Honda Center.