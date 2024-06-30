Under the Microscope: Flyers 2024 Draft Class

Bill Meltzer
Flyers contributor recaps every deal and looks at the strengths, needs for improvement and ceiling of every Flyers Draft pick at the 2024 Draft.

The Philadelphia Flyers concluded the 2024 NHL Draft with seven overall selections: five forwards and two defensemen. The team moved picks around several times in swaps with other teams. This included transactions related to two first-round selections, and one move tied to acquiring an extra second-round selection.

Transaction recap: Round by round

1st Round: The Flyers entered the first round of the 2024 Draft holding the 12th and 32nd (previously acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Claude Giroux trade) overall selections.

The Flyers traded the Minnesota Wild the 12th overall pick in exchange for the 13th overall pick. Philadelphia also acquired Minnesota's third-round pick in the 2025 Draft. 

Later, the Flyers traded the 32nd overall pick to the Edmonton Oilers for Edmonton's 2025 first-round pick. This is a conditional selection. If Edmonton's 2025 first-round selection falls in the top 12 of the 2005 Draft, Edmonton will keep this pick and instead send their 2026 first-round selection to Philadelphia.

2nd Round: The Columbus Jackets exercised their pre-existing option to retain the 36th overall pick of the 2024 Draft (fourth pick of the second round) and, instead, send their 2025 second-round pick to Philadelphia.

Correspondingly, the Flyers entered the 2024 second round with one pick: the 51st overall selection (compensation from the NHL for the Flyers not signing 2018 first-round pick Jay O'Brien).  

Note: The 44th overall pick, originally belonging to the Flyers, went to the Pittsburgh Penguins by way of the Carolina Hurricanes. This pick was originally traded from Philadelphia to Carolina in the July 9, 2002, trade that sent defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Flyers for three Draft picks: a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 third-round selection, and this pick in 2024.  

During the 2024 second round, the Flyers traded up with the Winnipeg Jets to acquire the 59th overall pick. In exchange, the Flyers sent their own 2024 third-round pick (77th overall) plus the 2025 Minnesota third-round pick the Flyers acquired for the first-round pick swap the previous evening.

3rd Round: The Flyers did not hold a pick in the 2024 third round after making the aforementioned trade with Winnipeg. The Flyers next pick came in the fourth round (107th). Philadelphia ultimately made one selection apiece in the fourth (107th), fifth (148th overall), sixth (173rd) and seventh (205th) rounds.

Video: Flyers general manager Danny Briere discusses the Flyers moves and selections at the 2024 Draft.

Draftee Trends in 2024

Before we go in-depth of each of the Flyers' seven picks in the 2024 Draft, here's a brief recap of the Draft class overall. Five takeaway observations.

1. Looking to add talent and depth to the organization's thin prospect pool at center, the Flyers devoted three of their first four selections to taking natural centers. According to Briere, this was by design. If they had a center and a player from another position ranked comparable in their internal Draft rankings, the selection priority tipped the scales to the center.

2. Briere and assistant GM Brent Flahr said that the organization was not specifically targeting added size (height and/or heaviness) to the Draft pool at this year's Draft. However, it ended up working out that way after the first round. From rounds two to seven, five of Philadelphia's six picks were players who stand at 6-foot-2 or taller and several who are already physically mature and tip the scales at a listed 204 pounds or heavier.

3. If you watched the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships in Finland, there are four players who participated in the tournament and were ultimately drafted by the Flyers. According to Briere and Flahr, three Philadelphia draftees (first-round pick Jett Luchanko, second-rounder Jack Berglund and fourth rounder Heikki Ruohonen) raised their Draft stock with their performances at the tourney. Second-round pick Spencer Gill was on Team Canada's roster at the U18s but played sparingly.

4. The Flyers selected two players from the CHL (one apiece from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League), one from Sweden, one from Finland, one from Russia, one from the USHL (NCAA college bound in 2004-25), one from Russia and one from U.S. prep school (headed for the Canadian Junior A level in the BCH BCHL in 2024 and the NCAA in 2025-26).

5. After selecting goalies in the second (Carson Bjarnason) and third (Yegor Zavragin) rounds of the 2023 Draft, the Flyers did not select a goaltender in the 2024 Draft.

Video: Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr breaks down the organizational perspective on each of their seven selections in this year's Draft.

JETT LUCHANKO -- C

Selected: 1st Round, 13th overall
Listed Height: 5-foot-11
Listed Weight: 187 pounds
Shoots: Right
2023-24 team: Guelph Storm (OHL)
2023-24 RS stats: 68 GP, 20G, 54A, 74 PTS, 36 PIM

The skinny: The Flyers bypassed several prospects who were more highly touted by some national sources to home in Luchanko. Briere claimed Phladelphia even toyed with the trading up from the 12th overall pick (prior to the deal with Minnesota) with Luchanko being one of the main targets.

2023-24 review: Luchanko rose significantly across many ranking sources as the 2023-24 season progressed. His Guelph team was not particularly strong and was easily swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, but Luchanko's individual performance was solid. He also played well for Team Canada at the 2024 Under-18 World Championships, including seven points (2g, 5a) in seven games.He later attended the 2024 Draft Combine in Buffalo.

Usage Pattern: Luchanko evolved over the course of the 2023-24 season from a young role player the previous year into a top all-situations player in 2023-24. Notably, he racked up 33 power play points (three power play goals, 30 power play assists) for Guelph this past season.

Game strengths: Speed, playmaking, two-way awareness, and work ethic.

Opportunities for improvement: Shooting ability and strength (he's a much better playmaker than finisher at this stage), added weight and muscle.There is a slight chance he'll eventually play some wing, but he's projected to remain a center as a pro.

Notable: Born Aug. 21, 2026, Luchanko was one of the youngest players available for the 2024 Draft. Had he been born a few weeks later, he'd have missed the Sept. 15, 2026, minimum age cutoff to be eligible for the 2024 Draft.

Briere on Luchanko: "“The way he plays, the way he works. He’s a complete player. He’s very young still. What he did and how he got better and better as the season went on. We feel he’s just starting to tap his potential. We’re really excited about him.”

Video: Jett Luchanko highlights, 2023-24.

JACK BERGLUND - C

Selected: 2nd Round, 51st overall
Listed Height:6-foot-3
Listed Weight: 209 pounds
Shoots: Left
2023-24 team: Färjestads BK (SHL), Färjestad J20 (J20 National)
2023-24 RS stats: 41 GP, 15G, 19A, 34 Points (J20 team)

The skinny: The son of former NHL player Christian Berglund is a contentious two-way forward who has gained experience at the top Swedish junior level, the top pro level (eight games played (one goal, one point) in the Swedish Hockey League and 22 totals games (including the U18 Worlds) for Sweden's national under-18 team. He was born April 10, 20006. He got his initial training in Switzerland while his dad was playing abroad.

2023-24 review: Berglund made progress toward a full-time professional career this past season. He's a regular, although not prolific, producer at the junior level in Sweden and held his own in his first eight SHL games, albeit in a limited role. He played extensively for the junior national team across various U18 tournaments including the U18 Worlds.

Usage Pattern: At the junior level, he plays all situations and uses his size and strength effectively. He's trending toward more of top-nine to top-12 deployment at the pro level rather than a mainly offensive-minded role.

Game strengths; Defensively advanced for a player his age, competitive player, effective in puck battles, underrated playmaking ability. Has shown he can play some left wing as well as centering.

Opportunities for improvement: To project in more of middle-six forward track to the North American pros, he'll need further improvement on the offensive side of the puck.

Notable: Berglunad was loaned to FBK's J18 junior squad for the playoffs but was far too advanced for that level (eight goals and 17 points in nine games). He faced a more suitable challenge at the U18 Worlds (two goals, five points in seven games) and his eight games with FBK's senior team against SHL competition.

Flyers European scouting director Joakin Grundberg on Berglund: "Big centerman with really good hockey sense. We like the worth ethic, the character of the players. And we also think he has a good skill set, his ability to make plays. Plays both ways. Good defensively.".

Video: Jack Berglund highlights, 2023-24

SPENCER GILL - D

Selected: 2nd Round, 59th overall
Listed Height:6-foot-4
Listed Weight: 185 pounds
Shoots; Right
2023-24 team:Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)
2023-24 RS stats:65 GP, 12G, 34A, 46 POINTS, 62 PIM

The skinny: The Flyers like the raw materials offered by the young defenseman. The Martimes-born (Riverview, New Brunswick) back has logged two seasons in the QMJHL and earned a spot on Team Canada for the U18 Worlds. He's in a junior program with a strong reputation for developing future pros.

2023-24 review: Gill's role and productivity grew significantly from his QMJHL rookie season in 2022-23 to last year. The tall-and-lanky blueliner showed quicker development than expected within two years of playing midget hockey in Moncton.

Usage Pattern: Gill dressed in seven games for Team Canada at the U18 Worlds but played limited minutes in a seventh-D role. However, in the Quebec League, he's been emerging as an all situations player. He is not expected to be a power play regular at the pro level. However, it's not an impossibility.

Game strengths; Two-way upside, emerging physicality, shows promise in retrievals and making a good first pass.

Opportunities for improvement: Needs to fill out his frame, refinement needed to prepare for a pro career as he plays his Draft-plus-one and Draft-plus-two seasons.

Notable: As with Luchanko, Gill is one of the younger players in the 20024 Draft Class. He will turn 18 on August 17, 2024. Older brother Dyllan was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 and currently plays in the QMJHL for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Younger brother Zach plays at the midget level in Moncton but is heading for the Q. The Gill brothers are not related to longtime NHL defenseman (and Flyers alum) Hal Gill. Rooming with a French-speaking billet family, Spencer focused off the ice to sharpen his French fluency: part and parcel to his willingness to embrace various challenges.

Video:Spencer Gill highlights from 2023-24, Profile of the Gill brothers.

HEIKKI RUOHOMEN -- C

Selected:4th round, 107th overall
Listed Height: 6-foot-2
Listed Weight:205 Pounds
Shoots: Left
2023-24 team: Kiekko-Epoo (Finnish J20)
2023-24 RS stats: 37 GP, 20 G, 27 A, 47 Points, 10 PIM

The skinny: Big-framed center impressed at the U18 Wolds for Team Finland, and imposed his will at the junior level in Finland. A heady player,Ruohonen has also shown leadership potential. He's served as the captain or an alternate captain for various age-group squads as he's moved up the ladder in his domestic leagues. He turned 18 on June 19, 2006.

2023-24 review: Ruohonen opened some eyes at the U18 Worlds after spending the 2023-24 season at the Finnish J20 level in Espoo. At the U18s, he posted five points (3g, 2a, plus-four) in five games. At the J20 Worlds, he battled through a latter-season injury to play well overall in five games.

Usage Pattern: A lead dog at the Finnish junior level and a supporting player internationally, Ruohonen showed adaptability in his Draft-eligible season. He played a checking-oriented role at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup tourney to kick off his Draft eligible year.

Game strengths; Competes hard, plays a two-way game, has shown a willingness to power to the net, has shown a deft passing touch thus far.

Opportunities for improvement: He plays a no-frills game that could benefit him down the line but there's perhaps room for him to stand out more on the offensive side as he increases the level of competition he faces.

Notable: Ruohonen has committed to come to North America in two seasons to attend and play hockey for Harvard University. He did not attend the 2024 NHL Draft in person.

Video: Heikki Ruohonen 2023-24 season highlights.

NOAH POWELL - RW

Selected: 5th Round, 148th overall
Listed Height: 6-foot-2
Listed Weight:201 pounds
Shoots: Right
2023-24 team: Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
2023-24 RS stats: 61 GP, 41 G, 31 A, 74 POINTS, 57 PIM

The skinny: Power forward showed major growth offensively in his second season in the USHL. He led the league in goals. Powell consistently shows a willingness to get to the "greasy" areas for the ice, and has displayed good goods.

2023-24 review: Powell was one of the USHL's most improved players and top scorers this past season. In addition to showing the ability to generate goals both at even strength and on the power play, he showed an ability to find open teammates when defenders overplayed him to shoot.

Usage Pattern: The next text for Powell will be to translate his success to the NCAA level and then to the pro game. The Northbrook, Illinois native is headed for the University of Ohio next season.

Game strengths; Has a scorer's mentality and hands, competes down low and gets to the scoring areas. He's also shown an ability to score goals various different ways, and is heavy on the puck.

Opportunities for improvement: Powell has some power once he gets moving but can use work in his overall skating.

Notable: Powell was one of the older prospects available in the 2024 Draft. He went unselected in last year's Draft. Powell turned 19 on February 2, 2024.

Flyers Amateur scout: Shane Fukushima on Powell: "Big powerful forward. Can really shoot the puck, get around the net and score in different ways. Good shooter."

Video: Noah Powell profile on and off the ice.

ILYA PAUTOV -- RW

Selected: Sixth round, 173rd overall
Listed Height:5-foot-11
Listed Weight: 167 pounds
Shoots: L
2023-24 team: CKSA Junior Red Army (MHL)
2023-24 RS stats: 46 GP, 15 G, 30 A, 45 POINTS, 14 PIM

The skinny: Clever and creative Russian forward has shown offensive promise at the MHL (junior hockey) level in the Red Army System. Good stickhandler with a propensity for creating plays off the rush.

2023-24 review: With Russia ineligible to play in IIHF sanctioned tounaments, Pautov focused his efforts domestically in Russia's top junior league.

Usage Pattern: He's an offensive specialist who has to generate scoring chances to be effective.

Game strengths; Can dangle through defenders, has shown an ability to finish against other domestic players his age, can saucer passes over sticks or between skates. Will make a second or third effort on a play if initially stopped.

Opportunities for improvement: He will need refinement to eventually adapt his game from the Russian junior level to the top pro level (KHL) and eventually the NHL.Dangerous one-on-one makes his share of low-percentage gambles in trying to beat layered defenses with mixed success.He also needs to add strength.

Notable: Turned 18 on May 3, 2024.

Video Ilya Pautov mini profile with highlight clips from 2023-24.

AUSTIN MOLINE -- D

Selected: 7th round, 205th overall
Listed Height: 6-foot-4
Listed Weight: 193 pounds
Shoots: Right
2023-24 team: Shattuck St. Mary's (U.S. Prep/ HS)
2023-24 RS stats: 57 GP, 8 G, 27 A, 35 POINTS, 16 PIM

The skinny: A late birthday player (born Nov. 19, 2005), As with most late-round picks, the plan is for the prospect to slow cook developmentally in Canadian Junior A hockey next year (BCHL) and then gradually see his role increase over his future collegiate seasons at Northern Michigan University (beginning in 2025-26).

2023-24 review: The tall and thin blueliner showed steady improvement with the prep school's renowned hockey program in 2024-24. Showed promise in triggering breakouts and joining the play up ice.

Usage Pattern: Moline has advanced through the Shattuck St. Mary's program over several years from the 16U to the 18U level.

Game strengths; Shows promise in triggering the rush and joining the play up ice.

Opportunities for improvement: Raw in his development, with considerable filling out to do for his lanky frame.

Notable: A Las Vegas native originally, Moline payed for the Los Angeles Jr, Kings at the 14U level.

Video: Austin Moline introduces himself to Flyers fans.

