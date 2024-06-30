Under the Microscope: Flyers 2024 Draft Class

Flyers contributor recaps every deal and looks at the strengths, needs for improvement and ceiling of every Flyers Draft pick at the 2024 Draft.

The Philadelphia Flyers concluded the 2024 NHL Draft with seven overall selections: five forwards and two defensemen. The team moved picks around several times in swaps with other teams. This included transactions related to two first-round selections, and one move tied to acquiring an extra second-round selection.

Transaction recap: Round by round

1st Round: The Flyers entered the first round of the 2024 Draft holding the 12th and 32nd (previously acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Claude Giroux trade) overall selections.

The Flyers traded the Minnesota Wild the 12th overall pick in exchange for the 13th overall pick. Philadelphia also acquired Minnesota's third-round pick in the 2025 Draft.

Later, the Flyers traded the 32nd overall pick to the Edmonton Oilers for Edmonton's 2025 first-round pick. This is a conditional selection. If Edmonton's 2025 first-round selection falls in the top 12 of the 2005 Draft, Edmonton will keep this pick and instead send their 2026 first-round selection to Philadelphia.

2nd Round: The Columbus Jackets exercised their pre-existing option to retain the 36th overall pick of the 2024 Draft (fourth pick of the second round) and, instead, send their 2025 second-round pick to Philadelphia.

Correspondingly, the Flyers entered the 2024 second round with one pick: the 51st overall selection (compensation from the NHL for the Flyers not signing 2018 first-round pick Jay O'Brien).

Note: The 44th overall pick, originally belonging to the Flyers, went to the Pittsburgh Penguins by way of the Carolina Hurricanes. This pick was originally traded from Philadelphia to Carolina in the July 9, 2002, trade that sent defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Flyers for three Draft picks: a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 third-round selection, and this pick in 2024.

During the 2024 second round, the Flyers traded up with the Winnipeg Jets to acquire the 59th overall pick. In exchange, the Flyers sent their own 2024 third-round pick (77th overall) plus the 2025 Minnesota third-round pick the Flyers acquired for the first-round pick swap the previous evening.

3rd Round: The Flyers did not hold a pick in the 2024 third round after making the aforementioned trade with Winnipeg. The Flyers next pick came in the fourth round (107th). Philadelphia ultimately made one selection apiece in the fourth (107th), fifth (148th overall), sixth (173rd) and seventh (205th) rounds.

Video: Flyers general manager Danny Briere discusses the Flyers moves and selections at the 2024 Draft.