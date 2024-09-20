Training Camp Notebook Day 2: Scrimmage Day

A back-to-back pair of scrimmages highlighted the second day of Flyers training camp.

trainingcamp_day2
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

A back-to-back pair of scrimmages highlighted the second day of Flyers training camp. Team 1 swept its two games with a 5-2 victory over Team 3 in the first scrimmage, and a 4-3 (1-0) shootout win over Team 2 in the second scrimmage.

After the scrimmages, there was a practice session featuring Teams 2 and 3 (the groups that only scrimmaged once apiece). Line combinations changed periodically during the two scrimmages.

FIRST SCRIMMAGE

Team 1 (White Team) started the first scrimmage with combinations that included the trio of Sean Couturier centering Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny. Egor Zamula was paired on defense with Rasmus Ristolainen.

Team 3 (Black) featured Scott Laughton centering Elliot Desnoyers and Bobby Brink at the start. Ryan Poehing centered Nicolas Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway. The top defensive pairing had Cam York on left defense with Travis Sanheim on the right.

The White team steadily built a 4-0 lead on goals by Zamula, Ristolainen, Brendan Furry, and Foerster. Later, Laughton scored a backhand goal upstairs, followed quickly by a Poehling breakaway goal to cut the gap to 4-2. Anthony Richard added a late insurance goal for a three-goal margin.

One of the more notable moments in the first scrimmage saw best buddies Sanheim and Konecny get annoyed with one another and have a skirmish on the boards. Konecny had his helmet ripped off in the process.

SECOND SCRIMMAGE

In the second scrimmage, Team 1 (White) scrimmaged and took on Team 2 (Black). Team 2 featured the likes of Noah Cates, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Jett Luchanko, Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Oliver Bonk, Jamie Drysdale, Nick Seeler and goalies Carson Bjarnason and Ivan Fedotov.

Team 2 took a 2-0 lead in the first half as Farabee scored in a scramble around the net and Frost buried a shot from the lower right slot. On the latter goal, Michkov had a keep high in the offensive zone and got the puck to Lycksell. Lycksell then made a tape-to-tape feed to Frost, who made no mistake.

Team 2 had the puck for most of the first half. Team 1 came back strong in the second half. After Cooper Marody cut the gap to one goal, the White team tied the score on a tally by Phantoms offensive defenseman Louie Belpedio.

Erik Johnson ventured up ice and restored a 3-2 lead for the Black team. With time winding down to its final seconds, Couturier scored a buzzer beater near the net to force a shootout.

In the shootout, Michkov was denied on a five-hole attempt. Richard was unsuccessful on his try. Luchanko rang a shot off the post. That was followed by Zamula, Bonk, Foerster and Lycksell being unable to finish their attempts.

Finally, Marody delivered a 4-3 win for Team 1 by finishing off his shootout attempt.

