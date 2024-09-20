Training Camp Notebook Day 2: Scrimmage Day

A back-to-back pair of scrimmages highlighted the second day of Flyers training camp. Team 1 swept its two games with a 5-2 victory over Team 3 in the first scrimmage, and a 4-3 (1-0) shootout win over Team 2 in the second scrimmage.

After the scrimmages, there was a practice session featuring Teams 2 and 3 (the groups that only scrimmaged once apiece). Line combinations changed periodically during the two scrimmages.

FIRST SCRIMMAGE

Team 1 (White Team) started the first scrimmage with combinations that included the trio of Sean Couturier centering Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny. Egor Zamula was paired on defense with Rasmus Ristolainen.

Team 3 (Black) featured Scott Laughton centering Elliot Desnoyers and Bobby Brink at the start. Ryan Poehing centered Nicolas Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway. The top defensive pairing had Cam York on left defense with Travis Sanheim on the right.