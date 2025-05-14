Flyers Partner with Athlon to Create Custom Experience in Student-Wellness App for Movement-Based Learning in Local Classrooms

In a groundbreaking initiative and first-of-its-kind professional sports partnership, the Philadelphia Flyers have teamed up with Athlon, the company behind the Rallee app, to create and launch a customized “Flyers World” experience within the already successful interactive, student-wellness app. Rallee is a move-to-learn app that delivers quick, personalized brain breaks to energize students’ minds and bodies for better focus, behavior, and wellness—both in and out of from the classroom.

The Flyers are inviting local schools to apply for a chance to join this exciting initiative and experience the powerful impact the app has proven to have on student wellness, focus, and productivity. Through this partnership, the Flyers will bring a custom virtual world to life, allowing elementary school students grades K-6 to engage in active learning while being introduced to the game of hockey through Flyers-branded elements. Schools can apply now at NHL.com/Flyers/Rallee.

Participating schools can expect a range of meaningful outcomes by making Rallee part of their everyday routine. Classrooms that consistently integrate Rallee into their school day have reported double-digit percentage reductions in unwanted behaviors. The app delivers personalized brain breaks tailored to student needs, helping to reset focus and improve time-on-task throughout the school day. It also supports targeted interventions aligned with MTSS and PBIS frameworks and serves as a dynamic and inclusive resource for special education teams. Rallee provides adaptive movement experiences that meet a wide spectrum of physical, cognitive, and emotional needs. Altogether, the platform is helping schools cultivate a culture of wellness where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

“We’re incredibly proud to team up with Athlon to bring a Flyers world to Rallee, supporting Athlon’s important mission to promote overall student wellbeing,” said Blair Listino, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Comcast Spectacor and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Our shared goal is to create meaningful experiences that combine movement, education, and fun. This initiative is all about empowering kids to thrive physically, mentally, and socially, all while deepening their connection to the Flyers in an effort to continue to grow the game of hockey.”

“When the opportunity arose to partner with the Flyers, it was a natural fit,” said Christina Milano, Co-Founder and CEO of Athlon. “Sports—and especially the Flyers—have long been recognized as powerful forces within their communities. Through this partnership, the Flyers have gone above and beyond, stepping up in an innovative and meaningful way to help us forge a genuine connection between sports and overall wellness. Together, we’re bringing a fresh, inspiring approach to what it means to ‘Rallee,’ and we couldn’t be more excited about the impact we’re creating for the next generation in and beyond the school day.”

In partnership with the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, the Flyers will fully fund the program for the entirety of the 2025-26 school year for the first 10,000 students enrolled. The program offers schools access to a powerful wellness and learning support platform. The program features easy Single Sign-On access through ClassLink and Clever and is compatible with both Chromebooks and iPads, making implementation seamless and stress-free. Additionally, the Flyers World in Rallee will be free to families for students to log-in at home for active screen play.

Established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, and supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth. Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.

Local schools can learn more and apply now to make Rallee a part of their everyday school day at NHL.com/Flyers/Rallee.