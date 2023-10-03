Ticket Packages for Every Flyers Fan on Sale Now

PHILADELPHIA (October 3, 2023) – Ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers Opening Night presented by Fanta on Tuesday, October 17, the Flyers announced a variety of ticketing options for every type of Flyers fan including multi-game ticket passes, season ticket memberships and tickets for the brand-new Gritty’s Chaos Corner. See a full list of Flyers ticket and hospitality options below.

FLYERS PASS

Returning this season, Flyers fans can access multiple home games at an affordable price with a Flyers Pass. For just $99/month, the Flyers Pass includes a ticket for four games per month between the months of October and April. With the subscription model ticket membership, fans may enroll at any time to guarantee tickets for the following month. For more information and to subscribe for a Flyers Pass, click here.

GRITTY’S CHAOS CORNER

New this year, Gritty will be taking over section 122 with Gritty’s Chaos Corner during all Flyers games this season. Fans sitting in this section will have a front-row seat to Gritty’s infamous skits and silly shenanigans. Gritty’s Chaos Corner will serve as Gritty’s main stage as he interacts with fans to enhance the atmosphere of the New Wells Fargo Center and cheer on the Orange and Black. Fans in Gritty’s Chaos Corner’s “Splash Zone” should keep their heads on a swivel as Gritty has tricks up his sleeve including silly string attacks, popcorn showers, caking wars and more. Click here to purchase tickets in Gritty’s Chaos Corner.

STUDENT RUSH presented by INSOMNIA COOKIES

College students: on a budget but want to attend a Flyers game? Sign up at here or text ENROLL to 61259 to sign up today for the Flyers Student Rush program presented by Insomnia Cookies. Students will receive alerts for last minute discounted tickets 24-48 hours before all home games. To receive the Student Rush by Insomnia Cookies discount offer, fans must register with a .edu email address.

YUENGLING NIGHT OUT

Make your next Flyers game a Yuengling Night Out! The Yuengling Night Out includes a Flyers Game Ticket in the Yuengling Night Out Section (204A), a 24-oz. Yuengling Traditional Lager, and an Exclusive Flyers + Yuengling co-branded Slap-Koozie. You must be 21+ years old to purchase/drink responsibly. Purchase a Yuengling Night out here.

GROUP TICKET PACKAGES

With Flyers group ticket packages, organizing a group has never been easier. Whether it’s with your company, school, team or just friends and family, groups of 10+ get access to special savings and block seating together. Flyers group ticket packages also offer a variety of all-inclusive packages and fan experiences for groups of 50+ such as photos with Gritty, the opportunity to take photos on the Flyers bench and more. See a full list of group package offerings here.

INSIDE EDGE SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIP

Inside Edge full and half-season ticket memberships continue to bring fans closer to the Flyers than any other ticket plan. With an exhaustive list of benefits such as the Ticket Exchange Program, Interest-Free Payment Plan, Concessions/Merchandise Discounts and many more, Inside Edge gives fans unique member perks. Exclusive member events such as the Town Hall, Paint the Ice and Banner Event with Alumni connect our most passionate fans with the team. Memberships are available in full-season (44 games) and half-season (22 games) options. Fans can click here to learn more or purchase a membership.

FLYERS ROOKIE KIDS CLUB

Parents are invited to sign up their children ages 4-12 to be members of the Flyers Rookie Kids Club. Members can cheer on the Flyers together while also having access to exclusive member events and merchandise. The Flyers Rookie Kids Club offers two membership options for members, including one free membership option, with both offering exclusive ticket discount offers. Parents can sign their kids up here.

Flyers fans can download the full 2023-24 Flyers regular season schedule here.