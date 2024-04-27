Phantoms Advance in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are headed to the Atlantic Division Semifinal round of the Calder Cup Playoffs after sweeping the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the best-of-three preliminary round. The Phantoms won 2-1 at Mohican Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday and 5-4 in overtime at the PPL Center in Allentown on Friday.

Game 1: Phantoms 2 - Penguins 1

The Phantoms grabbed the game's first goal at 14:37 of the first period. From a tight angle at the bottom of the left circle, Adam Brooks (1st goal of the playoffs) beat Joel Blomqvist to the short side. The goal was replayed before it counted on the scoreboard. The assists went to Adam Ginning and Louie Belpedio.

The Phantoms dominated most of the second period. Lehigh Valley got the frame off to a great start as a persistent play near the net by Rhett Gardner (1st) eventually produced a 2-0 lead for the Phantoms. The assists went to Belpedio (second of the game) and Cooper Marody.

Lehigh Valley knocked on the door repeatedly, but they were unable to build a three-goal lead. The Phantoms repeatedly generated clean breakouts from the defensive zone, established a strong forecheck up ice and showed good puck support.

A mid-second period power play for the Phantoms went awry and temporarily stalled Lehigh Valley's momentum. The lone scoring chance was a shorthanded opportunity for the Baby Pens' Corey Andovovski.

The Phantoms started to take control again. However, at 18:16, Ville Koivunen (1st) redirected the puck past Cal Petersen and into the net to narrow the deficit to 2-1. The lone assist went to Sam Poulin.

Lehigh Valley did a strong closeout job in the third period to protect the one-goal lead. Petersen made nine of his 21 saves in the game during the third period. In a losing cause, Joel Blomqvist made 10 saves in the third period to finish with 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Phantoms were 0-for-3 on the power play. WBS was 0-for-2. The Phantoms' lineup was as follows:

28 Olle Lycksell - 9 Tanner Laczynski - 24 Adam Brooks

20 Cooper Marody - 22 Rhett Gardner - 23 Bobby Brink

17 Garrett Wilson - 56 Jacob Gaucher - 13 Brendan Furry

10 Evan Polei - 91 Elliot Desnoyers - (rotation)

37 Adam Ginning - 12 Ronnie Attard

6 Emil Andrae - 7 Louie Belpedio

19 Hunter McDonald - 2 Helge Grans

98 Victor Mete

40 Cal Petersen

[35 Alexei Kolosov]

Game 2: Phantoms 5 - Penguins 4 (OT)

During the regular season, the Baby Pens were one of the AHL's tightest-checking teams but a modest-scoring club. The book on defeating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was that playing from ahead was a near-must because WBS was a tough team (second only to Hershey) against whom to chase the game.

The Phantoms were able to play from ahead in the first game. In Game 2, they had no such good fortune -- trailing by scores of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 -- but nevertheless refused to quit. Three Lehigh Valley power play goals spurred the comebacks that helped force overtime.

WBS controlled the majority of the first period. The Phantoms got themselves into penalty trouble -- an issue that continued into the middle frame of regulation -- and the Baby Pens had the bulk of the good scoring chances. The Phantoms were fortunate to get out of the first period with a manageable 1-0 deficit. At 2:17, Valtteri Puustinen (1st) deflected a Jack Rathbone shot past Petersen for the game's first goal.

In the second period, the Phantoms started to attack more frequently but continued to stall their own momentum with penalties. Finally, at 9:19, Lehigh Valley drew even with a power play goal as Ronnie Attard (1st) ripped home a second-chance one timer from the top of the left circle. The assists went to Victor Mete and Gardner.