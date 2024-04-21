Briere and Tortorella Season Wrapup: 5 Takeaways

Flyers head coach John Tortorella and general manager Danny Briere conducted their end-of-season press conferences on Friday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. Each one spoke for more than 30 minutes apiece, covering a wide range of topics from the 2023-24 season to the outlook for the offseason and beyond;

Here are five of the most essential takeaways from the two sessions.

1. Briere: I'm very proud of how the team handled themselves

With the exception of the Nashville Predators (against whom the team went 0-1-1), the Flyers defeated every team in the NHL at least once during the 2023-24 season. That is an impressive accomplishment over the course of an 82-game season.

The Flyers were particularly strong in games against clubs that finished in first place or second place in their respective divisions, including a 2-1-0 record against the Florida Panthers (first place in the Atlantic, reigning Eastern Conference champions), 1-2-1 against the New York Rangers (first in the Metro), 1-0-1 against the Dallas Stars (first in the Central) and 2-0-0 against the Vancouver Canucks (first in the Pacific).

Additionally, the Flyers were 2-0-0 against the Winnipeg Jets, 1-1-0 against the Edmonton Oilers, 1-2-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes and 1-2-0 against the Boston Bruins.

Combined, this represented a record of 11-8-3 against the very best competition that the NHL had to offer this season.

"I'm very proud of how the team handled themselves this season. The players, the coaching staff. It's been impressive. Now, I know we focus a lot on the last two weeks, the (eight-game) slide, and not getting into the playoffs. It would have been awesome to get into the playoffs. Believe me, that's a big disappointment.... but there's a lot of good strides that were made from a lot of different players this season," Briere said.

2. Tortorella: I'm as energized as I've ever been

Contrary to recent rumors in the hockey media, Tortorella has no intention this offseason of retiring this summer from coaching or stepping into a front office role in the immediate future. The issue was already addressed recently by Briere, president of hockey operations Keith Jones and Comcast Spectacor CEO and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty.

On Friday, Tortorella himself reaffirmed his commitment to return for his third season as Flyers head coach.

"I'm as energized as I've ever been," said Tortorella, who will turn 66 next month. "This team here, the organization. I love working here. I'm already thinking about next season."

Looking back at this season, Tortorella said that saw a lot of progress both on (much improved 5-on-5 structure, playing with pace, penalty killing, etc.) and off (the locker room cohesion and unity) the ice. That, however, made the sting of missing out on the playoffs that much more acute.

"I'm a little frustrated that I couldn't get our team to close the deal," Tortorella said. "It was a concern of mine, with about 25 games left, 'Can we stay with it?' I think it's my job to get it to the end. I think our team fought hard to the end. I just did not close the deal. 'Was the messaging right at certain times?' There's a lof of things that run through my mind as a coach."

Prior to the press conferences, Tortorella was part of a Hockey Ops meeting to do some preliminary planning.

"I just spent an hour with Danny, we just spent a half hour with (development coach) Patrick Sharp and some of our analytics guys on certain players that we think we can help. I am totally in until Danny says to get the hell out of here."

This weekend, Tortorella will accompany Briere and other members of the Hockey Operations staff to Allentown to watch the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Ian Laperriere's team clinched a Calder Cup playoff spot on Friday with a 3-0 shutout win over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday evening.

Next week, Tortorella will sit down with Briere and others to go through player evaluations and provide input on offseason planning strategy. Tortorella said on Friday that there has not yet been time since the regular season finale to get into the nuts-and-bolts of discussing individual players.