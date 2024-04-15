Flyers Announce New Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award as Part of Team's Annual Accolades

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today its new Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award as part of its annual end-of-season accolades. The award will be given to the Flyer who best demonstrates outstanding leadership, both on and off the ice, as well as a significant contribution to the community.

“The Philadelphia Flyers were among the first NHL teams to realize the importance of giving back to the community,” said Brad Marsh, Vice President of Community Development and President of Flyers Alumni. “As we celebrate our 40th year of giving back to the community, a tradition Mr. Ed Snider began, our Alumni are very excited about the opportunity to honor a current player that best exemplifies the Alumni’s values and mission statement.”

“Our Alumni Association is one of the best in the NHL and to be able to honor our tradition for outstanding leadership and significant contributions to our Philadelphia and surrounding communities in form of this new award is exciting for our organization,” said Keith Jones, President of Hockey Operations. “This is a great development in our New Era of Orange to bridge our past and current players together to provide a well-deserved recognition for our winning recipient.”

The Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award was developed by the Flyers Alumni Association. The Flyers Community Relations Department, in association with Flyers Charities, will nominate the Flyers players to be considered each year and the winner will be voted on and chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Board. The Flyers Alumni will make a $5,000 donation to the winning player’s charity of choice.

In addition, the recipient of the award each year will also be the Philadelphia Flyers nominee for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” The NHL will announce all 32 nominees from each team at a later date and the winner will be unveiled at the 2024 NHL Awards in late June.

The team will name the inaugural recipient of the Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award, as well as the winners of each of the 2023-24 end-of-season awards Tuesday, April 16, prior to the Flyers’ contest against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center.