Philadelphia Flyers Present 2023-24 End-Of-Season Awards

The Philadelphia Flyers presented their 2023-24 end-of-season awards on Tuesday prior to their game against the Washington Capitals in the Zack Hill Media Center at Wells Fargo Center.
BOBBY CLARKE TROPHY (MOST VALUABLE PLAYER) & TOYOTA CUP – Travis Konecny
Travis Konecny takes home two accolades on the season, his first career win for the Bobby Clarke Trophy and his second career win for the Toyota Cup.
Selected by a panel of Sportswriters & Broadcasters, Konecny is this year’s Bobby Clarke Trophy winner as he enters tonight’s’ game with a career-high 68 points (33-35=68) in 75 contests. He has also set career highs in goals, shorthanded goals (6), shorthanded points (7) and shots (239). The 27-year-old leads the NHL in shorthanded goals and ranks T-2nd in shorthanded points while leading the Flyers in goals, shorthanded goals, game-winning goals (5), assists and first goals of the game (7). The London, Ontario, native recorded his 400th career NHL point on April 13 vs. NJD, tallied his 200th career NHL assist on Dec. 16 vs. DET and skated in his 500th career NHL game on Nov. 4 vs. LAK. He tallied a career-high seven hits on April 9 at MTL, registered two season-high seven-game point streaks from Dec. 22-Jan. 6 (5-5=10) and Feb. 6-21 (5-7=12) and netted two shorthanded goals on Oct. 21 at DAL to become the seventh Flyer in team history to score two-or-more shorthanded goals in a game. The right-shot winger represented the Flyers at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, his second career all-star appearance, and was named an alternate captain for the first time in his career on Feb. 14.
Konecny is the Flyer who accumulated the most points associated with being selected as a “Star of the Game.” Five points were awarded for being selected First Star, three points were awarded for a Second Star performance and one point was awarded for a Third Star selection. Konecny was selected as the first star seven times, the second star four times and the third star seven times for a total of 54 points. Toyota will also make a donation to the charity of Konecny’s choice.
BARRY ASHBEE TROPHY (MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSEMAN) – Travis Sanheim
Travis Sanheim wins his second Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers’ top defenseman. The 28-year-old owns 44 points (10-34=44), three game-winning goals, five power-play points, four shorthanded points and 144 shots in 80 games this season. He leads the team in average time on ice per game (23:48), ranks second in assists and fourth in points. The Manitoba native set career highs in goals, game-winning goals, assists, points, shorthanded points and penalty minutes (48). He logged a season-high four-game point streak three times: Oct. 19-26 (15=6), Dec. 4-12 (2-3=5) and Feb. 21-27 (3-3=6). The blueliner tied his career-best seven blocked shots on Dec. 2 at PIT and tied his career-high three points (1-2=3) on Oct. 26 vs. MIN. The Flyers selected Sanheim in the first round (17th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and he leads franchise defensemen in games played (496) and assists (137) and ranks second in goals (46), game-winning goals (8) and scoring (183) since entering the League in 2017-18. The Barry Ashbee Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding Flyers defenseman as selected by a panel of Sportswriters & Broadcasters.
PELLE LINDBERGH MEMORIAL TROPHY (MOST IMPROVED PLAYER) – Cam York
Cam York was selected by his teammates as the Flyers’ most improved player from the previous season. The defenseman ranks second on the team in average time on ice per game (22:35) and T-1st among team defensemen in goals (10). The 23-year-old has set career highs in games played (81), goals, assists (20), points (30), penalty minutes (44), power-play points (6), shorthanded points (2) and game-winning goals (1). Per NHL Stats, he became the fourth Flyers blueliner in the past 30 years to record a double-digit goal total at age 23-or-younger, joining Ivan Provorov (17 in 2017-18 & 13 in 2019-20), Shayne Gostisbehere (17 in 2015-16) and Joni Pitkanen (13 in 2005-06). York set a career-high 28:05 TOI on March 28 at MTL, a career-high seven shots on March 26 at NYR, a career-high five hits on March 9 at TBL and a career-high seven block shots on Dec. 16 vs. DET. The California native skated in his 100th career NHL game, all with Philadelphia, on Nov. 7 at SJS. He totaled 20 points (2-18=20) in 54 games during the 2022-23 season. This is the first time York has been selected by his teammates for the award.
YANICK DUPRE CLASS GUY MEMORIAL AWARD – Nick Seeler
The Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) selected Nick Seeler as this year’s recipient of the Yanick Dupre Class Guy Memorial Award. This award is presented annually to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity and respect for the sport both on and off the ice. The award honors the memory of Yanick Dupre, who died on August 16, 1997, at the age of 24 after a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupre played parts of three seasons with the Flyers (1991-92, 1994-95 and 1995-96), recording two goals and 16 penalty minutes in 35 games. He was originally selected by the Flyers in the third round (50th overall) of the 1991 NHL Draft.
GENE HART MEMORIAL AWARD – Samuel Ersson
The Philadelphia Flyers Fan Club selected Samuel Ersson as the winner of the Gene Hart Memorial Award. This award is given to the player who demonstrated the most “heart” during the season as voted on by members of the Fan Club at their monthly meetings. The award honors the memory of longtime Flyers broadcaster Gene Hart. For 28 years, Hart called the organizations’ most thrilling moments, and in the process, helped spawn generations of devoted fans. Hart’s contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997. The Flyers Fan Club will make a donation to the charity of Ersson’s choice.
FLYERS ALUMNI COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD – Scott Laughton
Scott Laughton is the inaugural recipient of the Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award. The award is given to the Flyer who best demonstrates outstanding leadership, both on and off the ice, as well as a significant contribution to the community. Laughton hosted and met members of the LGBTQ+ community at 20-of-41 home games this season, including 50-plus guests in a postgame meet and greet following the Flyers Pride Game on Jan. 9. He allocates his time and money to organizations such as the USO, Salvation Army, the Mazzoni Center and the Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia. Over the past three seasons, the 29-year-old has helped to lead and inspire nearly $75,000 in donations to the LGBTQ+ community, along with Flyers Charities, and he and his wife, Chloe, have personally donated $20,000 to the causes they are most passionate about impacting hundreds of individuals directly. The Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award was developed by the Flyers Alumni Association. The Flyers Community Relations Department, in association with Flyers Charities, nominated the Flyers players to be considered this season and the winner was voted on and chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Board. The Flyers Alumni will make a $5,000 donation to the charity of Laughton’s choice.
As recipient of this award, Laughton is the Flyers nominee for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” The NHL will announce all 32 nominees from each team at a later date and the winner will be unveiled at the 2024 NHL Awards in late June.