Philadelphia Flyers Present 2023-24 End-Of-Season Awards

Travis Konecny takes home two accolades on the season, his first career win for the Bobby Clarke Trophy and his second career win for the Toyota Cup.

Selected by a panel of Sportswriters & Broadcasters, Konecny is this year’s Bobby Clarke Trophy winner as he enters tonight’s’ game with a career-high 68 points (33-35=68) in 75 contests. He has also set career highs in goals, shorthanded goals (6), shorthanded points (7) and shots (239). The 27-year-old leads the NHL in shorthanded goals and ranks T-2nd in shorthanded points while leading the Flyers in goals, shorthanded goals, game-winning goals (5), assists and first goals of the game (7). The London, Ontario, native recorded his 400th career NHL point on April 13 vs. NJD, tallied his 200th career NHL assist on Dec. 16 vs. DET and skated in his 500th career NHL game on Nov. 4 vs. LAK. He tallied a career-high seven hits on April 9 at MTL, registered two season-high seven-game point streaks from Dec. 22-Jan. 6 (5-5=10) and Feb. 6-21 (5-7=12) and netted two shorthanded goals on Oct. 21 at DAL to become the seventh Flyer in team history to score two-or-more shorthanded goals in a game. The right-shot winger represented the Flyers at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, his second career all-star appearance, and was named an alternate captain for the first time in his career on Feb. 14.

Konecny is the Flyer who accumulated the most points associated with being selected as a “Star of the Game.” Five points were awarded for being selected First Star, three points were awarded for a Second Star performance and one point was awarded for a Third Star selection. Konecny was selected as the first star seven times, the second star four times and the third star seven times for a total of 54 points. Toyota will also make a donation to the charity of Konecny’s choice.