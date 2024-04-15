Playoff Tracker: Flyers and Phantoms

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are very much alive in their respective quests for the final playoff spots still available to the parent club and the farm team. Here is where things stand entering the final week of the season.

Flyers: One spot for four teams

The Flyers took care of their own business on Saturday with a 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. Philly is still competing with three teams -- Washington, Detroit and Pittsburgh -- for one available wildcard spot.

Under any scenario in which the Flyers reach the playoffs, they MUST beat the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Whether the win has to be in regulation has yet to be determined. However, because every other team still holds one game in hand, Philly needs significant help to land a playoff spot.

Flyers vs. Detroit

Currently tied with the Flyers (87 points apiece), the Detroit Red Wings must do no better than a 1-1-0 split in a home-and-home set with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday or Tuesday. The Flyers have already clinched the regulation wins tiebreaker in the event that both Philly and Detroit finish with 89 points.

Flyers vs. Penguins

Currently one point behind the Flyers, the Penguins must come away with no more than two points combined from their games against the Nashville Predators on Monday and New York Islanders on Wednesday. Ideally, the Predators beat the Penguins in regulation.

In the event the Penguins finish with 89 points, Pittsburgh presently holds both the primary tiebreaker edge (31 regulation wins to 30) and the secondary tiebreaker edge (35 regulation plus overtime wins to 34). For final standings purposes, the Flyers currently hold the tertiary tiebreaker of total wins (38 to 37).

Flyers vs. Capitals

The Capitals must lose head-to-head against the Flyers on Tuesday under any scenario. Ideally, though, the Capitals will lose in regulation against Boston on Monday.

That would create a scenario where any type of Flyers win -- regulation, overtime or shootout -- would enable the Flyers to finish ahead of Washington. An overtime or shootout loss to the Bruins would mean the Flyers would either need a regulation or overtime win come Tuesday.

If the Capitals beat the Bruins in regulation, the Flyers must beat the Caps in regulation on Tuesday. If the Caps win in overtime, the Flyers must win in regulation or OT the next night. If the Caps win via shootout, any Flyers win would work.

The tiebreaker scenarios are complicated. The Flyers and Capitals are currently tied in regulation wins, regulation plus overtime wins and total wins. The fourth tiebreaker is head-to-head record. The Flyers are currently 2-1-0 against the Capitals. To finish ahead of Washington if the Capitals beat the Bruins, Philly will need to prevail via a tiebreaking category.

Phantoms: Magic Number Down to 1

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (30-30-9) earned a 5-4 home overtime win against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday evening at the PPL Center. Paired with the Springfield Thunderbirds' 6-3 loss at home against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, the Lehigh Valley magic number to clinch the final Calder Cup playoff spot in the Atlantic Division is down to one.

The Thunderbirds, who lost six games in a row, staged a comeback win on Sunday at home against the Providence Bruins. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Providence rallied for four unaswered goals in a 4-2 victory. The Phantoms were idle on Sunday.

Clinching scenarios: Phantoms either need to come away with one point from their final three games (even 0-2-1 would suffice) OR for Springfield to lose one their final two games. It is still mathematically possible for the Phantoms to finish as high as the fifth seed in the Atlantic, but that would require the Phantoms to win each of their final three games, and for the Hartford Wolf Pack to lose three straight in regulation.

Upcoming games: The Phantoms will finish the season with a three-in-three gauntlet over the weekend.

On Friday, Lehigh Valley is on the road for a rematch with Bridgeport. Although the New York Islanders' American League farm club is in last place, they've played the Phantoms tough this season. All five games have been decided by a single goal, and two have gone to overtime. The Phantoms are 3-2-0 in the season series.

On Saturday, the Phantoms host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The next day, in the regular season finale, the Phantoms host Charlotte.

The Thunderbirds conclude their season series against Providence on Friday, with the scene shifting to Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence. On Saturday, Springfield hosts Harford.