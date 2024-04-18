Flyers provide injury update on Rasmus Ristolainen

Please see the following injury update from Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere.

By Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen underwent surgery on his ruptured triceps tendon. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head orthopedic surgeon, for the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball.

The surgery was performed at TMI Sports Medicine Institute in Arlington, Texas. He is expected to be out three months and will make a full recovery. He is expected to be ready by the start of the 2024 training camp.

