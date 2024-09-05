Registration is Now Open for 2024 Flyers Learn To Play Rookie Program Presented by Holman

PHILADELPHIA (September 5, 2024) – As part of the team’s efforts to introduce young boys and girls ages 5-9 throughout the region to the sport of hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that registrations are now open for the 2024 Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program presented by Holman here.

New this season, Flyers forward Owen Tippett and his wife Taylor Tippett will serve as official season-long ambassadors for the program. The couple will be involved with different elements of the program, which will feature a special opportunity to be randomly selected to receive a “Golden Ticket” to a special postgame meet and greet with Tippett at an upcoming Flyers game.

“My wife Taylor and I are thrilled to serve as ambassadors for the Flyers Learn to Play Program,” said Flyers forward Owen Tippett. “I remember like it was yesterday the first time I hit the ice and it's such a special feeling. Now, to have the opportunity to help introduce young kids to the game of hockey is something Taylor and I are extremely passionate about and excited to be a part of.”

Registration for the Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program presented by Holman includes head-to-toe hockey equipment for all participants, a welcome email from Owen and Taylor Tippett, a Tippett signed certificate of completion, co-branded Flyers and Holman giveaways and guest appearances by Flyers Alumni. The program is offered at 15 local rinks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Visit philadelphiaflyers.com/rookieprogram for a complete list of rink locations.

For families looking for financial assistance, Flyers Charities has also announced applications for the 2024 Flyers Charities Scholarship are open now at FlyersCharities.com as an effort to ensure all children are able to access the sport of hockey regardless of their background. Those selected will receive financial assistance directed towards registration for the Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program.

“Flyers Charities and the entire Flyers organization are deeply committed to making hockey accessible to kids of all ages and backgrounds,” said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “We are proud to be able to offer the Flyers Charities Scholarship to help ensure all kids have the access to the sport, to not only learn the game of hockey, but to build valuable characteristics through hockey including responsibility, respect and teamwork.”

Launched in 2017, in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA, and USA Hockey, the Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program has introduced over 5,500 kids in the Greater Philadelphia Region to the sport of hockey.

“Philanthropy and community service are among the core tenets of our philosophy and fundamental to who we are as an organization,” said Alicia McGowan, Holman’s Manager of Community Affairs. “We’re honored to partner with the Flyers to support initiatives such as the Learn to Play Rookie program which aligns perfectly with Holman’s mission to drive what’s right throughout the community.”

For additional information about this year’s Flyers Learn to Play Rookie program or to register, please click here.