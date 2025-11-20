RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Blues

Its the Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Toyota, in Philadelphia as Rick Tocchet’s Philadelphia Flyers (9-6-3) play host to Jim Montgomery's St. Louis Blues (6-9-5). The game marks the second meeting between the teams in less than one week, and the final time they'll play one another during the 2025-26 season.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

Last Thursday, the Flyers staged a wild multi-comeback victory in a 6-5 (1-0) shootout win over the Blues at Enterprise Center. Philly overcame deficits of 1-0, 3-1, and 5-3 to force overtime and eventually win in the shootout.

The trio of Owen Tippett (one goal, three assists), Trevor Zegras (two goals, one assist) and Christian Dvorak (two goals, one assist) had a monster game for the Flyers. Later, after being denied on an overtime penalty shot, Zegras netted the only successful shootout attempt for either side.

The next night, the Flyers saw a five-game point streak (3-0-2) come to an end in a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. It was the Flyers' third game in four nights (and in three different cities). Since that time, the Flyers have had a chance to rest and regroup: four nights with no games and two full teamwide off days.

Conversely, the Blues were in action on Tuesday night: a 3-2 road overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and former St. Louis head coach Craig Berube. Nathan Walker (credit as the scorer on a Toronto own goal) and Dalibor Dvorsky scored for the Blues.

Here are the RAV4 Things to Watch on Thursday.

1. Start on time.

The Flyers have proven to be a resilient team already this season. However, it's not wise to have to chase games as they did last Friday in St. Louis. Slow starts have been a problem for the Flyers too frequently this season, especially of late. Much of the emphasis this past week has been on being more competitive right from the get-go.

2. Restoring defensive structure.

The Flyers have been much improved defensively this season overall. However, after allowing a combined 10 goals in the past two games, it was clear there were emerging issues to re-address.

First order of business: don't back into the defensive zone and allow easy carry-in entries. Don't puck watch. Players need to get back to moving their feet. Contain when necessary but focus on closing plays and getting on the attack.

3. More puck possession needed.

The first period of the Flyers win in Montreal on Nov. 4 was the outlier to much of what's discussed above: The Flyers forechecked relentlessly, attacked the middle of the ice, angled well defensively and racked up a 3-0 lead by intermission in a dominant frame.

That's not always possible. However, that period -- and game in general -- marked more of what the team wants to do in the big picture: spend much more time attacking than defending.

4. New look at the Cates line?

The trio of Noah Cates centering Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink has stayed together (when all three are healthy and available) for nearly a full calendar year. Of late, however, the line has not been clicking to its normal degree.

At Wednesday's practice, the Flyers tried a slightly different look. Brink skated on team captain Sean Couturier's line. Meanwhile, Travis Konecny was on Cates' line.

Come Thursday night, it bears watching to see if the juggled combinations start the game together. If they do, will the revised combos stay together or revert to the "regular" arrangement shortly thereafter?