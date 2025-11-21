Postgame RAV4: Resilient Flyers Earn Another Comeback Win

For the fifth time this season, the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a third period deficit to earn a win when all was said and done. They've done it twice against the St. Louis Blues. Both wins over the Blues saw Philly overcome multi-goal deficits.

On Thursday at Xfinity Mobile Area, the Flyers roared back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat St. Louis in overtime, 3-2. Travis Sanheim (2nd goal of the season) netted the winner in sudden death.

Justin Faulk (5th) gave the Blues an early first period lead. Faulk soon struck again (PPG, 6th) for a two-goal edge. Rodrigo Abols (1st) narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the second period. Tyson Foerster (5th) blasted home the tying goal in the third period.

Dan Vladar settled in brilliantly after a bit of a rough start. He finished with 27 saves on 29 shots. Joel Hofer made 25 saves on 28 shots in a losing cause.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

First period synopsis

Pavel Buchnevich had a bang-bang scoring chance on the game's first shift. Vladar made the save. Faulk gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 5:31. His snap shot from the point found the net behind Vladar with traffic in front. The assists went to Oskar Sundqvist and Nathan Walker.

Two shifts later, Jake Neighbours tested Vladar one-on-one. The Flyers goalie stepped up to keep the deficit at one goal.

The Flyers went to the game's first powerplay at 6:58. Colton Parayko went off for hooking. Philadelphia generated decent puck movement but didn't have any Grade A chances.

Zegras took an offensive zone hooking penalty at 11:02 as he attempted to forecheck behind the net. St. Louis retrieved the puck off a dump-in. Neighbours thread a pass through Nick Seeler to Faulk. The defenseman scored his second goal of the game for a 2-0 lead. The other assist went to Jordan Kyrou.

Shots: Flyers 12 - Blues 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Blues 11

Notable:

The Flyers didn't have a bad process overall -- 5-2 edge in high-danger chances, 29-14 shot attempt edge -- but found themselves trailing by two goals.

St. Louis blocked nine Flyers shot attempts.

Christian Dvorak put three shots on net in the opening period.

The first Faulk goal was not unstoppable. The second one, off the power play seam pass, was not on the goalie.

Second period synopsis

Rick Tocchet and Todd Reirden changed two of the three defensive pairings to start the middle frame. Emil Andrae moved up a pairing along Jamie Drysdale. Nick Seeler was paired with Noah Juulsen.

The Flyers cut the gap to 2-1 at 17:57. Zegras elusively maneuvered the puck along the right side boards to put it down low. Tippett made a quick centering feed and Abols turned it into a goal. The assists went to Tippett and Zegas.