Postgame RAV4: Flyers Prevail in Goalie Duel with Boston

Playing in front of a sellout crowd, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins, 3-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon. Outstanding performances by goalie Dan Vladar and winger Travis Konecny led the way.

The first period was scoreless. Philly knocked on the door multiple times but had 11 shots blocked. At the other end of the ice, the Flyers blocked seven shot attempts by Boston.

Boston dominated the second period, but stellar goaltending kept them at bay. The Flyers had a handful of fine scoring chances, too, but had another half-dozen shot attempts blocked.

Early in the third period, Boston had a potential goal disallowed for goaltender interference. The Christian Dvorak line then stepped up to break the scoreless deadline. First, Dvorak set up Travis Konecny (23rd goal of the season) for a 1-0 lead. Later, Konecny created a chance that Jamie Drysdale (6th) doubled the lead for Philadelphia.

Boston narrowed the deficit to 2-1 on a redirect by Charlie McAvoy (5th). Finally, Sean Couturier (ENG, 6th) iced the victory.

Dan Vladar was nothing short of phenomenal, especially in the second period. He carried a shutout bid for 53 minutes, finishing with 26 saves on 27 shots. Charlie Swayman (14 saves on 16 shots) excelled early but saw few shots until the Flyers went ahead in the third period.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett both made good offensive plays during the game's first two shifts.

Nikita Zadorov tripped Sean Couturier at 2:08. The Flyers went to the game's first power play. Bobby Brink had a pair of excellent scoring chances. Swayman made two outstanding saves, including one off the handle of his stick.

Vladar made back-to-back tough saves on Michael Eyssimont before a television timeout at 7:24. Shots on goal at this point were officially 3-3.

At 8:32, Nicolas Deslauriers marked his return to the Flyers' lineup by dropping the gloves with Tanner Jeannot. On the next shift, Matvei Michkov created a stellar chance for Christian Dvorak, Swayman made another great save.