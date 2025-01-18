Postgame 5: Flyers Vanquish Devils. 3-1

The Philadelphia Flyers grinded out a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon. The game was a tight-checking affair throughout most of the game. The Flyers blocked 33 shot attempts by New Jersey. The Devils blocked 25 Flyers shot attempts.

Matvei Michkov, Bobby Brink (power play) and Travis Konecny (empty net) scored for the Flyers. New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton notched the only goal for the Devils. New Jersey also had a potential goal in the third period disallowed for an offside entry.

New Jersey took a 1-0 lead at 2:17 of the first period. Hamilton (6th goal of the season) fired home a shot through heavy traffic in front of Samuel Ersson. The assists went to Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar.

The Devils blocked five shot attempts by the Flyers in the first five minute of the game. At 6:32, the Devils went to the first power play of the game. Konency was sent off for tripping Jesper Bratt along the side boards in the Philadelphia end zone.The Flyers killed off the penalty.

Garnet Hathaway was taken down by Luke Hughes near the New Jersey net to create a Philadelphia power play at 11:44. Jake Allen turned aside a moderate-danger shot from Travis Sanheim on the lone shot that the Flyers put on net.

First period shots on goal favored the Flyers, 6-3. New Jersey blocked 12 shot attempts by the Flyers, while Philly blocked six Devils' attempts.

The Flyers forged a 1-1 tie at 1:56 of the second period. Sean Couturier intercepted a Luke Hughes turnover and sent Michkov off on a breakaway. Michkov got Allen moving laterally and then beat him over the glove (14th goal of the season).