Postgame 5: Flyers Start Fast but Lose to Vegas, 5-2

The Cates line flurried around the Vegas net three shifts later. They did not score but it was a much-needed positive shift for Philadelphia. Play was even until the final four minutes of the period when Vegas dialed up the pressure again.

With just under two minutes left in the second period, Victor Olofsson hit the post. The Flyers iced the puck at 18:17. Vegas won the ensuing faceoff cleanly and Pavel Dorofeyev ((14th) fired a shot that got through Kolosov at 18:22. The assists went to Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb.

In the third period, Alexander Holtz (3rd) scored on a transition play wrist shot from the top of the left circle. The Flyers were unable to get the puck in deep, getting it only as far as the Vegas blueline before going off for a line change. As the replacements stepped on the ice, Holtz scored. The assists went to Hanifin and Pietrangelo.

Foerster drove with the puck to the net, creating a power play at 4:42 as he was held by Hanifin. The Flyers won the draw cleanly and rotated the puck with five touches, ending in a Travis Konecny goal just above the left dot (PPG, 18th) between Samsonov's glove and pad. The assists went to Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost.