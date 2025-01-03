Postgame 5: Flyers Start Fast but Lose to Vegas, 5-2

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 11 Travis Konecny
21 Scott Laughton - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
35 Aleksei Kolosov
PP1: Ristolainen, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale,Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Farabee
Scratches:15 Olle Lycksell (healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy).
TURNING POINT
The Vegas goals at the 51-second and 2:13 mark of the second period rapidly erased all the good work the Flyers had done in the first period; at least in terms of the game outlook.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Between the pipes -- Kolosov: The Belarusian rookie had a just OK performance in a game where the Flyers needed nearly flawless goaltending to win. The Hague wraparound goal was one that Kolosov would have liked to play differently on the front end and Dorofeyev's game-winner was a goal of the "not easy but not impossible save opportunity" variety.
2. Big chance for Ryan Poehling: In their second game starting together, the revised line with Konecny and Tippett centered by Poehling faced a more formidable challenge than they did in San Jose on Tuesday. Poehling played a season-high 18:22 on 24 shifts. He had two shots on goal, won four of nine faceoffs and was charged with three giveaways.
3. Joel Farabee on the PK: Farabee played 25 seconds of the Flyers' lone penalty kill of the game.
4. Flyers blueliners: Not just the defensemen but the Flyers five-man units could hardly have played a better first period structurally against a very good opponent. The troubles early and late in the second period were sandwiched around roughly 12 good minutes. In the third period, the Flyers had to chase the game. Throughout the game, the Flyers defensemen made frequent -- and usually effective -- use of high flips out of the end zone to relief pressure.
5. Containing Eichel: The Vegas leading scorer had two assists and several scoring chances in his 16:38 of ice time.