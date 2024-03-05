Postgame 5:Flyers Gain Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Blues

In the second period, the Flyers had some quality chances but St. Louis had more attack time plus a pair of power plays.

Scoring his first goal since January 13, Kevin Hayes (11th) had a breakaway after a Joel Farabee giveaway at the other end. Hayes seemed to lose control of the puck but it dribbled through Samuel Ersson's pads into the net at 15:47. The lone assist went to Kasperi Kapanen.

Samuel Ersson stopped 24 of 25 shots in regulation and overtime. He stopped 2 of 4 in the shootout. Jordan Binnington, named the game's first star, denied 40 of 41 shots during the hockey game and three of four in the shootout.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Blues were 0-for-3.

Other than Ersson starting in net, there was only one change for the Flyers from Saturday's lineup. Olle Lycksell returned to the lineup, while Nicolas Deslauriers exited.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

62 Olle Lycksell - 14 Sean Couturier - 10 Bobby Brink

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 18 Marc Staal

33 Samuel Ersson

[32 Felix Sandström]

TURNING POINT

The Flyers shot first in the shootout. Couturier lost control of the puck. Robert Thomas was stoned by Ersson's left pad.

Tyson Foerster was stopped on a wrist shot. Neighbours beat Ersson through the five-hole.

Frost kept the shootout going, beating Binnington over the glove. Brayden Schenn was stopped by Ersson's right pad.

Owen Tippett tried to go five-hole but couldn't hit his mark. Buchnevich ended the game as he moved around Ersson and scored on a backhander.

POSTGAME 5

1) Ersson denied a 2-on-1 rush on the game's second shift, denying Robert Thomas at 1:14. York played it well positionally, too Laughton put a backhander on net from the right circle at 4:04. Shot were 2-1 Flyers through 6:42.

Hathaway landed a solid hit on Jake Neighbours at 7:19. Ersson made a stop on Kevin Hayes in close at 8:52. Through 10:44, shots on goal were 4-3 Blues.

Ersson made a circus left pad stop on Pavel Buchnevich as the Blues broke through with numbers. York then saved a goal with a vital shot block on Thomas at 11:48.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 12:33 as Oskar Sundqvist hooked Tippett in the St. Louis defensive zone. The Flyers generated good attack zone time and a couple shots on goal, but couldn't get the rebound or deflection in front they were looking for.

The Flyers controlled the next three shifts. Through 17:30, shots were 11-4 Flyers.

Sanheim blocked a Colton Parayko shot attempt and then, on a followup attempt, Jordan Kyrou hit the post at 18:32. The Flyers proceeded to score at the other end to take a 1-0 lead at 18:52. Walker blocked another Parayko shot attempt with 11 seconds left in the period. Ersson made what initially looked like a buzzer-beating save on a left circle shot. However, replays showed that the clock hit zero before the puck arrived: thus, even if the puck had gone into the net, it would not have counted.

2) First period shots on goal were 13-4 Flyers. Shot attempts were 22-21 Blues (Philly blocked 12 shot attempts). Scoring chances were 11-9 Blues. High-danger scoring chances were tied at 4-4. Faceoffs were 12-9 Flyers (led by Couturier's 5-for-7).

3) The Laughton line created a scramble on the first shift of the second period but were unable to get a shot through on Binnington. Through 5:27, shots on goal were 2-0 Blues. Ersson made a glove save with a flourish at 7:47 on Kyrou from 25 feet.

The Blues iced the puck at 9:29. Frost won the ensuing faceoff against Brayden Schenn but Atkinson was unable to hold onto the puck. At the other end, Ersson stopped an unscreened point shot. At 10:13, Seeler was called for a D-zone interference penalty on Sunqvist. The Blues went to their first power play. Philly killed the penalty with authority and then Tippett had a quality scoring chance after some good work by Cates.

The Blues went right back to the power play at 12:41 on a Zamula holding penalty. Ersson made two saves on the kill.

Back at 5-on-5, Frost was robbed by Binnington on a 2-on-1 rush at 15:28. After a turnover by Farabee moments later, Hayes scored his breakaway at 15:47. Ersson made a good save on Buchnevich on the next shift. With 2:36 left, Seeler hobbled off after blocking a Parayko shot off the outside of his left foot. At 17:59, Lycksell had an opportunity in the low slot.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-10 Blues (21-20 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 30-18 Blues (52-40 Blues overall, the Flyers with 22 shot blocks). Scoring chances were 12-8 Blues (22-18 Blues overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-4 Flyers (11-8 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 10-5 Blues (19-17 Blues overall).

5) Seeler returned to the ice for the start of the third period. A line of Tippett, Laughton and Foerster took the first shift. Foerster put a side angle shot on net. A Farabee-Frost-Brink line followed. At 2:45, Tippett put a long range shot on goal. Frost was stopped on a wraparound at 4:01. Poehling had an opportunity from the low slot and Binnington froze the puck at 5:30. Shots on goal were 6-0 Flyers.

At 6:11, Foerster had a look from the left slot but missed the net. The Blues had a chance off a failed Flyers clear, but Ersson erased it at 8:07 with a save on Toropchenko. Through 9:10, shots on goal were 7-2 Flyers.

Foerster had the stick slashed out his hands by Sundqvist in the St. Louis end zone at 11:21. The Flyers went to their second power play of the game. The Flyers generated decent puck movement but no high-grade chances.

At 15:14, Staal tripped Neighbours near the Flyers' blueline. The Blues went back to the power play. Poehling and Walker blocked shots. Sanheim made a timely clearing pass. Ersson made two saves in a late scramble.

Third period shots on goal were 14-5 Flyers (35-24 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 24-9 Flyers (64-60 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 8-1 Flyers (27-23 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 3-1 Flyers (15-9 Flyer overall). Faceoffs were 10-6 Flyers (27-25 Flyers overall).

The Blues won the first faceoff of overtime and started OT with 1:39 of puck possession. At 3:57, after a Schenn turnover in the neutral zone, York hit the post from the deep center slot. In the closing seconds, Sanheim had the game on his stick after a lead pass from Frost. The Flyers defenseman was slashed (no call) and Binnington made the save. Shots after 65 minutes were 41-25 Flyers.