Postgame 5: Flyers End Jinx in Boston with 2-0 Win

The Philadelphia Flyers blanked the Boston Bruins, 2-0, at TD Garden on Tuesday evening. A combination of Samuel Ersson's sixth career shutout, 30 blocked shots in front of him and tallies by Tyson Foerster and Joel Farabee (empty net) were enough to lift the Flyers to victory.

The Flyers win was their first regulation victory in Boston since October 11, 2011 on opening night of the 2011-12 regular season. Since then, the Bruins had gone 16-0-4 in 20 home games against the Flyers.

Ersson made 24 saves to earn the win. In a losing cause, Joonas Korpisalo made 17 saves on 18 shots.

The scoreless first period saw the Flyers faced with a 5-on-3 penalty killing predicament and emerge unscathed. Both teams generated several near-miss scoring chances during the period as goaltenders Samuel Ersson and Joonas Korpisalo stepped up at key moments.

Foerster (2nd goal of the season) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 5:32 of the second period. Foerster missed an initial shot wide, Emil Andrae got the puck down low and Foerster put the puck through the five-hole from the middle slot. The assists went to Andrae (first career NHL point) and Morgan Frost. On the goal sequence, Boston was caught on a bad line change with Morgan Geekie arriving late in the D zone.