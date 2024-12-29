Postgame 5: Flyers Down Ducks, 3-1

In the first game of a five-game road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at Honda Center. The game was up for grabs until the waning minutes before Philly put away the victory.

The first period was scoreless. Shots on goal were 10-7 in Anaheim's favor. A near-miss chance for Tyson Foerster was the closest the Flyers came to a goal.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 7:30 as Cutter Gauthier was penalized for hooking Matvei Michkov. The only scoring opportunity was a shorthanded chance for Alex Killorn.

Michkov inadvertently high-sticked Leo Carlsson at 10:25, putting Anaheim on a 5-on-4 man advantage. The Ducks had one shot on the power play.

The teams traded off one goal apiece in the second period. Play was a little more fluid in the frame. Shots on goal were tied at 12-12 (22-19 Anaheim overall).

At 1:34 of the second period, Samuel Ersson stopped Frank Vatrano from close range. Garnet Hathaway took a neutral zone tripping penalty at 1:45. The penalty evened out four seconds later as Troy Terry tripped Noah Cates off the ensuing faceoff.

Extending his goal streak to five straight games, Noah Cates got open in the slot to receive a pass from Bobby Brink and score at 4:03. Brink made the sequence happen with slick puck control on the front end.The secondary assist went to Cam York.