Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Chicago, 3-1

Philly took a 1-0 lead on Sanheim's friendly bounce goal at 5:18. Shortly after that, the Flyers gave up odd-man rushes on back-to-back shifts. Blackwell scored at 7:35. Johnson was stopped on a breakaway at 8:03.

Zamula tripped Bedard In the Flyers' defensive zone at 9:02. The Flyers killed it off without allowing a shot on goal. Poehling and Seeler blocked attempted shots.

2) First period shots on goal were 16-7 Flyers. Shot attempts were 38-15 Flyers. Scoring chances were 13-8 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 6-3 Flyers. Faceoffs were 11-10 Chicago.

3) For the second straight period, the Flyers won the opening faceoff and spent the first shift in Chicago's end zone. At the 2:00 mark, Poehling was denied on a wraparound.

Right before Konecny scored at 3:15, the Blackhawks had a 2-on-1 opportunity. Sanheim broke it up. At 5:40, Seth Jones fired Chicago's first shot on goal of the period.

The Flyers were caught with too many men on the ice at 7:05. At the 51-second mark of the power play, Ersson stopped a Phillip Kurashev one-timer from the right circle. Shortly thereafter, he denied Johnson from the doorstep.

Blackwell made a goal-saving shot block on Couturier near the midpoint of the period. The Blackhawks benefitted from a questionable icing call at 10:59. Fararee seemed to have beaten it out.

Hathaway's rebound goal at 11:55 opened a 3-1 lead for the Flyers. Philly iced the puck at 13:36. Chicago won the ensuing faceoff and pressured in the Flyers' zone. Ersson stopped shots by Jones and Kurashev.

After a center pass to Frost in the low slot, Söderblom scrambled back just in time to stop Frost from 15 feet at 17:13. That's a scoring chance Frost would want back, although it wasn't an easy turn-and-shoot play to make. It gave Söderblom just enough time to get back to his crease.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-8 Flyers (30-15 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 23-16 Flyers (61-31 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were once again 14-8 Flyers (28-16 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-2 Flyers (12-5 overall, four for Frost according to Natural Stat Trick). Faceoffs were 11-8 Flyers (21-18 Flyers overall, led by Couturier at 6-for-9)

5) As with the first two periods, the Flyers won the opening shift of the third period. Ten seconds into the frame, after stealing the puck from the goalie behind the Chicago net, Frost made a centering feed to Konecny in the low slot. Söderblom made the save on the short-side attempt. At the 28-second mark, Farabee was tripped in the neutral zone. There was no call.

Seeler dropped the gloves and fought Reese Johnson at 2:51. Seeler landed a couple of early shots. At 4:29, Farabee took a high-stick to the face (no call) from Issac Phillips. An after-the-whistle scrum ensued but calmed down before any penalties were called.

Third period shots on goal were 8-3 Chicago (33-23 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 19-6 Blackhawks (66-43 Flyes overall). Scoring chances were 10-2 Blackhawks per Natural Stat Trick (30-23 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-1 Chicago with Philly's lone Grade A chance being Konecny's in the first 10 seconds (13-9 Flyersoverall). Faceoffs were 7-4 Chicago (tied at 25-25 overall). The Flyers blocked 26 shot attempts including a half-dozen blocks by Walker and four by Seeler.

Hathaway blocked a shot with 8:10 left in regulation during a five-and-a-half minute stretch of whistle-free play. At 13:01, Poehling took the puck away from a defender near the Chicago blueline. Chicago's Kurashev had a good scoring chance from the right circle at 14:22.

Chicago pulled Söderblomg for a 6-on-5 with 1:51 left in regulation. Laughton hit the post on an empty-net attempt after a Koneny blocked shot.