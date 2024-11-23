Postgame 5: Flyers Conquer Chicago in OT, 3-2

The Flyers had a 10-7 shot on goal edge (23-17 shot attempt edge) in the first period and had multiple good scoring chances. Scott Laughton racked up five shots. Most notably, Travis Konecny and Laughton broke loose on a shorthanded two-man breakaway early in the first period. Laughton was denied at the doorstep.

A Flyers turnover in the offensive zone on a 4-on-2 rush -- a Konency pass went off Owen Tippett's skate -- and led to a 3-on-1 counterattack for Chicago. At 11:29, Lukas Reichel (2nd goal of the season) received a feed from Patrick Maroon and scored from the right slot. The second assist went to Connor Murphy for triggering the rush.

After 40 minutes, the Flyers started at 2-0 deficit. They had the edge in territorial play, including a 24-14 shot edge (14-6 in the second period) but two failed power plays and a second goal by Chicago's fourth line hurt.

Philadelphia started the second period with a two-minute power play from a Nolan Allan hooking penalty as the opening frame expired. The Flyers yielded a shorthanded breakaway to Ilya Mikheyev that Alexei Kolosov stopped.

Maroon (1st) scored on a backhander from the right circle for a 2-0 lead at 10:01 of the second period. The assists went to Craig Smith and Reichel. Earlier in the sequence, Maroon outworked both Tippett and Sean Couturier, but it was a shot Kolosov would want back.

Head coach John Tortorella juggled the line combinations over the latter portion of the second period. The revised lines carried into the third period.

Philly drew within 2-1 at 7:27 of the third period. Rasmus Ristolainen found team captain Sean Couturier near the net and Couturier (4th of the season) finished from in close. The helpers went to Ristolainen and Konecny.