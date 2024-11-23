Postgame 5: Flyers Conquer Chicago in OT, 3-2

At the end of regulations, shots on goal were 36-21 in the Flyers' favor (12-7 Flyers in the third period. The Flyers went to a 4-on-3 power play at the 40-second mark of OT on a holding penalty on Alex Vlasic.
Kolosov stopped 19 of 21 shots. Former Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek made 34 saves on 37 shots.
The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
71 Tyson Foerster- 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates- 10 Bobby Brink
21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
36 Emil Andrae - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
24 Nick Seeler - 3 Helge Grans
35 Aleksei Kolosov
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
PP1: Sanheim, Foerster, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: York, Tippett,Frost, Farabee, Brink
Scratches: 5 Egor Zamula (healthy),77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers, 36 Emil Andrae (mid-body injury), 9 Jamie Drysdale (IR), 33 Samuel Ersson (IR, lower body).
TURNING POINT
For two-plus periods, the Flyers had territorial control and plenty of scoring chances but could not pot a goal. Couturier's third period goal alleviated some built-up frustrations for his team. The Flyers soon got a tying goal from Cates.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1) Scoring first: Over the game's first 6:32 of play, the Flyers had five of the game's first seven shots on goal, including three prime scoring chances but were unable to break through. At 11:29, the Blackhawks made it 1-0.
2) Michkov vs. Bedard: Michkov is showing an affinity for stepping up in big moments. He built up to his eventual game winning goal. With 1:29 left in regulation, Michkov had a deflection try near the net. Earlier he made a good backchecking play on a Chicago odd-man rush. He capped it off with his second overtime goal of the season. Bedard had a quiet game (zero shots on goal).
3) Couturier Line: The Flyers top line was out for both the first and second Chicago goals. The line was broken up in the second period . At 7:27 of the third period, Couturier (reunited with Konecny) scored to make it a 2-1 game.The captain also won 16 of his first 20 faceoffs.
4) Cam York's Return: After a 13-game absence, York was activated from Injured Reserve. His first game back was a challenge. The defensemen was called for the game's first penalty (a holding minor on Tyler Bertuzzi) at 2:17 of the first period. York joined the rush on the sequence that led to Reichel's goal in transition. He finished regulation with an even 20 minutes of ice time (one shot on goal, two shot attempts blocked, three charged giveaways, two credited takeaways, E).
5) F Troop: Farabee, Foerster, Frost: Farabee had a good scoring chance late in the second period off a Sanheim stretch pass. Frost had a scoring chance off a broken rush at 4:21 of the third period. Later, Foerster had a secondary helper on Cates' tying goal.