Postgame 5: Flyers Close 2024 with 4-0 Win in San Jose

In the final game of the 2024 calendar year, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-0, at SAP Center on New Year's Eve. The Flyers kept their foot on the gas pedal throughout the shutout win.

The Flyers came out with a strong first period, outshooting San Jose by a 10-7 margin and taking a 1-0 lead to intermission. They had a would-be second goal overturned on a coach's challenge by the Shars.

Philadelphia had four of the game's first five shots and seven of the first nine. Nick Seeler (3rd goal of the season) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 5:59 with an east-west move and a banked-in goal to the short side. The assist went to Jamie Drydale.