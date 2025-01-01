Postgame 5: Flyers Close 2024 with 4-0 Win in San Jose

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 11 Travis Konecny
21 Scott Laughton - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
5 Egor Zamula - 9 Jamie Drysdale
33 Samuel Ersson
{35 Aleksei Kolosov]
PP1: Drysdale, Brink, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Ristolainen, Tippett, Frost, Cates, Foerster
Scratches:15 Olle Lycksell (healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy).
TURNING POINT
The Flyers lead started to feel tenuous for several minutes in the second period. After a couple of clutch saves by Ersson, Poehling's goal gave the Flyers some breathing room.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Michkov vs. Celebrini: Mackin Celebrini narrowly missed scoring a goal twice in the first period. Michkov had a look from the right circle early in the second period. At 4:22, after a give-and-go with Frost, Michkov had an open scoring chance from the slot. In the third period, a very patient Michkov had a self-generated scoring opportunity. Celebrini had another near goal in the third period.
2. The Couturier line: Head coach John Tortorella decided to break up the team captain's line with Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny. Couturier centered the fourth line. In 14:30 of ice time, Couturier was credited with one hit and won five of 12 faceoffs.
3. Flyers special teams: The Flyers ended an 0-for-17 drought (including the disallowed first period goal) on the power play with Konecny's second period 5-on-4 goal. Overall, the Flyers officially went 1-for-3 on this night. On the penalty kill, the Flyers went 1-for-1.
4. Winning the important faceoffs: The Flyers dodged a bullet in the first period after San Jose nearly scored off a faceoff in the Philly zone. In the second period, Frost's clean faceoff win on the power play started the sequence that ended in Konecny's goal.
5. The F-Troop -- Farabee, Foerster, Frost: Frost came into the game with five points (3g, 2a) in his previous five games. The offside entry by Tippett that caused Frost's goal to be overturned happened well before the goal was scored but the ruling was accurate. In the second period, Frost set up good scoring chances for Michkov and Drysdale. Likewise, while neither Foerster nor Farabee got on the scoresheet in San Jose, they were in the thick of several good opportunities.