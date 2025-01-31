Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Isles, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers were shut out, 3-0, by the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers were shut out, 3-0, by the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 24 shots he faced. Philadelphia has been blanked in back-to-back games.

In the first period, a would-be power play goal for the Flyers came off the scoreboard. The game went to intermission in a 0-0 deadlock.

The Flyers and Islanders evenly split the game's first eight shots on net, four apiece. Scott Laughton dropped the gloves with Maxim Tsyplakov at 4:51. This, of course, was a carryover from the high hit that Tsyplakov put on Ryan Poehling the first time the two teams played this season.

Anthony Richard created a prime scoring chance at 10:26. Sean Couturier was unable to follow it up.

At 12:01, Konecny was high-sticked in the mouth by Adam Pelech. A four-minute penalty was called. Michkov scored through a Morgan Frost screen in front of Ilya Sorokin at 14:05. The Islanders challenged the ruling, claiming goalie interference by Frost. The officials overturned the goal upon replay review.

Later, Michkov turned the puck over in the offensive zone, leading to a breakaway for J.G. Pageau. Fedotov made the save. Officially, each team had one shot on goal over the four-minute penalty.

First period shots on goal were 10-8 in New York's favor. The Islanders blocked 11 Philadelphia shot attempts. The Flyers won 12 of 23 faceoffs.

The middle stanza saw the Islanders score twice, grabbing a 2-0 lead.

At 1:12 of the second period, Bo Horvat crashed into Fedotov after being tripped by Tyson Foerster. The Islanders went to the power play for the first time. The Flyers killed it off with relative ease.

Michkov created a 2-on-1 rush chance with Couturier. Brock Nelson hustled to backcheck, but the Flyers had a couple of chances near the net without being able to pot a goal.

The Islanders broke the deadlock at 10:02. Simon Holmstrom (13th) scored on a second-effort wrister from the right circle. The assists went to Scott Perunovich and Pageau. Michkov, who was on the wrong side of the puck on the goal sequence, had an animated conversation on the bench with head coach John Tortorella. The rookie spent the rest of the game on the bench.

Noah Cates had a point blank scoring chance around 11 minutes into the second period. He couldn't bury it. The Cates line had another good shift their next time on the ice.

At 14:05, Brink was whistled off for a neutral zone high sticking penalty. The Flyers got through the kill but gave up a goal at 17:08 on a bad line change that turned into a 2-on-0. Fourth-liner winger Marc Gatcomb (1st NHL goal) scored in the right slot off a pass from Kyle McLean. The second assist went to Tsyplakov.

Second period shots on goal were 12-8 Flyers (20-18 Flyers overall). Through two periods: Faceoffs were 26-23 Islanders, blocked shots were 19-3 Islanders, and the Flyers were charged with 20 giveaways to 10 for the Islanders.

Frost, who was not on the bench over roughly the last eight minutes of the second period, did not return for the third period.

Through the first five minutes of the third period, shots on goal were 5-1 Islanders.

Behind the play, coincidental minors were called on Brock Nelson (hooking) and Joel Farabee (slashing) at 8:11. Two minutes of 4-on-4 play ensued. With 18 seconds left of 4-on-4, Kyle Palmieri (13th) cut in and scored at 9:53. The assists went to Casey Cizikas and Pelech.

The Flyers were outshot through the first 12:26 of the third period, 7-3. Perunovich was called for closing his hand on the puck at 11:36. Fedotov denied a Horvat shorthanded breakaway to keep the deficit at 3-0.

Fedotov stopped 25 of 28 shots in a losing cause. Sorokin recorded his fourth career shutout in 16 games against the Flyers.

On Thursday afternoon, the Flyers recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tortorella coached his 1,600th game in the NHL, becoming the first American-born coach to attain that milestone.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

21 Scott Laughton - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 19 Garnet Hathaway

90 Anthony Richard - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler- 9 Jamie Drysdale

13 Adam Ginning - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

24 Nick Seeler - 13 Adam Ginning

82 Ivan Fedotov

[33 Samuel Ersson]

PP1: Drysdale, Richard, Cates,Farabee, Foerster

PP2: Ristolainen, Frost, Konecny, Michkov, Brink

Scratches: 74 Owen Tippett (upper body), 5 Egor Zamula (upper body), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 25 Ryan Poehling (upper body), 77 Eric Johnson (healthy).

TURNING POINT

A coverage lapse on the Holmstrom goal and a bad line change on the Gatcomb tally proved very costly in the second period. The Islanders were now in the driver's seat, and never relinquished their hold.

POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)

1. Fatigue Factor: Entering the game in which they were at a fatigue factor disadvantage, it was imperative for the Flyers to avoid having to play catchup hockey. The Flyers didn't necessarily look like a tired team but some mental mistakes added up.

2. Flyers special teams: In a match between two clubs struggling on both ends of special teams, the Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They lost a would-be Michkov goal on the goalie interference ruling in the first period. The Flyers were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

3. Line combo juggling: With the Flyers in a scoring slump over the last five games and Owen Tippett sidelined, line combination juggling was expected coming into Thursday's game. There was line combo juggling as the game went along, but not particularly related to Tippett's absence.

4. Between the pipes -- Ivan Fedotov: The towering Russian goaltender kept his team in the game on Thursday. As with most of the last six games, the Flyers struggled to score.

5. Behind enemy lines: The veteran Islander skated 18:52. He had three shots on goal and went 10-for-20 on faceoffs.

