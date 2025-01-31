Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Isles, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers were shut out, 3-0, by the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 24 shots he faced. Philadelphia has been blanked in back-to-back games.

In the first period, a would-be power play goal for the Flyers came off the scoreboard. The game went to intermission in a 0-0 deadlock.

The Flyers and Islanders evenly split the game's first eight shots on net, four apiece. Scott Laughton dropped the gloves with Maxim Tsyplakov at 4:51. This, of course, was a carryover from the high hit that Tsyplakov put on Ryan Poehling the first time the two teams played this season.

Anthony Richard created a prime scoring chance at 10:26. Sean Couturier was unable to follow it up.

At 12:01, Konecny was high-sticked in the mouth by Adam Pelech. A four-minute penalty was called. Michkov scored through a Morgan Frost screen in front of Ilya Sorokin at 14:05. The Islanders challenged the ruling, claiming goalie interference by Frost. The officials overturned the goal upon replay review.