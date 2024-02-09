Postgame 5: Early Barrage Lifts Flyers over Jets, 4-1

After the Poehling goal, the ice was heavily tilted in Winnipeg's favor ther rest of the second period. It took 15 saves by Ersson and a friendly bounce off the crossbar to get the game to the third period with the same four-goal lead.

Kyle Connor made a slick move and scored (19th) at 14:48 of the third period to end the Philadelphia shutout bid. The assists went to Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey.

In a losing cause, Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 20 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. Winnipeg went 0-for-3 with a shorthanded goal allowed.

Rasmus Ristolainen was a late scratch due to illness. Marc Staal entered the lineup for the first time since January 13.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Tyson Foerster - 25 Ryan Poehling - 27 Noah Cates

(rotation) - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula

33 Samuel Ersson

[40 Cal Petersen]

TURNING POINT

The goals by Konecny and Frost were helped by a dose of favorable puck luck but were the product of good hustle, as the game went from 1-0 to 3-0. After Poehling's shorthanded goal early in the second period, the Flyers spent most of the remainder of the game in their own end zone. Fortunately, Ersson brought his A game and the lead was never in true jeopardy.

POSTGAME 5

1) Kyle Connor had a dangerous looking chance early in the first period. York erased it with a block at the 1:00 mark. On the next shift, Frost blocked a Cole Perfetti deflection attempt. Konecny generated the game's first shot on goal, looking for a potential tip by Drysdale. Foerster scored at 3:37.

Konecny took exception to Neal Pionk getting his hands up around the Flyers' face on a check. At 6:03, Konecny dropped the gloves with Pionk. Konencny eventually got the upper hand.

Tippett received a high stick from Vladislav Namestnikov at 6:27. The Flyers went to the game's first power play. PP2 started the advantage. Neither unit got much going.

At 10:46 Nino Niederreiter slashed Hathaway's hand and the Flyers went back to the power play. PP1 started this power play and generated about 1:20 of attack zone time. They did not score.

Konecny scored a deflection goal at 14:03. Shots on goal were 10-3 Flyers. Frost made it 3-0 at 18:06. Shots were now 13-3 Flyers. Konecny already had a fight, a goal, and an assist -- a Gordie Howe Hat Trick -- to his credit.