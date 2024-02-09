Postgame 5: Early Barrage Lifts Flyers over Jets, 4-1

The Jets very nearly scored in the waning seconds of the opening stanza. Ersson robbed Josh Morrissey from point blank range with 9.3 seconds left on the clock.
2) First period shots on goal were 13-5 Flyers. Shot attempts were 29-12 Flyers. Scoring chances were 14-3 Flyers, High-danger scoring chances were 6-2 Flyers. Faceoffs were 11-8 Flyers (led by Poehling's 4-for-5).
3) Ersson made a pair of big saves -- one on Niederreiter before a delayed penalty on Konecny and then one to get the whistle -- early in the second period. Poehling's shorthanded goal made it 4-0. Late in the power play, Ersson made a tough save in a scramble near the net with help from Walker.
Foerster ripped a left circle shot off Brossoit's mask at 8:36 for the Flyers' first shot on net since the Poehling goal. At the exact midpoint of the game, shots on goal favored the Flyers by a 15-11 margin (7-2 Jets in the second period).
At 11:11, Dylan Demelo put a dangerous shot on net with traffic in front. Atkinson helped Ersson out with the rebound, and the goalie covered. Ersson stopped a side-angle shot by Mason Appleton at 14:10. Second period shots on goal were now 10-2 Jets.
Laughton took a defensive zone tripping penalty on Connor in the defensive zone at 16:11. On the ensuing power play, Nikolaj Ehlers had an open one-timer from the right circle but the shot hit the crossbar and went out of play. Sanheim intercepted a dump-in and cleared the puck down the ice. Winnipeg missed a stretch pass attempt with Scheifele open. Winnipeg flurried as the power play was about to expire but couldn't find the net.
With 37 seconds left in the middle frame, a Drysdale shot was deflected near the net by Tippett. The puck dribbled behind Brossoit but went just wide of the right post.
4) Second period shots on goal were 15-3 Jets (19-16 Winnipeg overall). Shot attempts were 34-9 Jets (45-37 Winnipeg overall). Scoring chances were 17-3 Jets (20-16 Winnipeg overall), High-danger scoring chances were 10-1 Jets (12-7 Winnipeg overall). Faceoffs were 10-9 Flyers (21-17 Flyers overall).
5) At 2:07 of the third period, Hathaway backhanded the puck over the glass from deep in the Flyers' zone and received a delay of game penalty. The Flyers staged a strong PK.
Through 5:33, shots on goal in the third period were 2-2. Connor passed up an open shot on what started out as a very dangerous rush but Zamula got back well and Winnipeg did not get a shot from it.
At 7:30 Laughton flipped a long-range shot on net. With Frost nearby, Brossoit elected to hold on for a stoppage. After a TV timeout, the next faceoff was in the left circle of the Winnipeg zone. Frost lost the ensuing draw and Winnipeg got the puck down the ice. Ersson froze it at the other end. Frost won the defensive zone draw against Namestnikov.
On the next shift, Seeler registered his third blocked shot of the game. Then Foerster blocked a shot.
The Flyers went back to the power play at 10:47 when the Jets were called for too many men on the ice. Philly went on a 58-second 5-on-3 as Demelo tripped Drysdale. Cates was robbed at the doorstep. At the other end, Adam Lowry bumped into Ersson.
With 5:12 left, Connor broke up the shutout bid with play at even strength. On the next shift, York turned over the puck and Ersson had to deny a 2-on-1 to protect the 4-1 edge. On the next shift, Hathaway blocked two shots.
Philly spent most of the remainder of the game in their defensive zone. Ersson and company closed the door to skate off with the win.
Third period shots on goal were 10-4 Jets (29-20 Winnipeg overall). Shot attempts were 25-10 Jets (70-48 Winnipeg overall). Scoring chances were 11-5 Winnipeg (31-22 Jets overall), High-danger scoring chances were 4-2 Winnipeg (16-9 Jets overall). Faceoffs were 8-6 Flyers (29-23 Flyersoverall).