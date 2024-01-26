Philadelphia Flyers Sign Forward Owen Tippett to an Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has signed forward Owen Tippett to an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension ($6.2 million AAV) starting with the 2024-25 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Tippett, 24 (2/16/99), owns 30 points (18-12=30) in 46 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, leads the Flyers in even-strength goals (16) and shots on goal (167), ranks T-1st in game-winning goals (3), second in goals and is T-3rd in scoring. He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Oct. 28 vs. ANA and tallied his 100th career NHL point on Nov. 15 vs. CAR. The right-shot forward set a career-high four-game goal streak, Nov. 10-18, matched his career-high four-game point streak three times, Oct. 24-30, Nov. 10-18, Dec. 19-28, and tallied a career-high 10 shots on Jan. 15 at STL. He has 86 points (49-37=86), including 11 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals in 144 career games as a Flyer and owns 119 career points (63-56=119), including 13 power-play goals and 10 game-winning goals in 238 contests in five NHL seasons with Florida and Philadelphia (2017-24).

Tippett was acquired by the Flyers on March 19, 2022 from the Florida Panthers along with a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft (95th overall – Denver Barkey) and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubstov and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. He was originally selected by the Panthers in the first round (10th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 NHL season are on-sale now with Ticketmaster here. Inside Edge Memberships are currently available for purchase. Click here to request ticket information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our website. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the FlyerWire newsletter to stay up-to-date with all of the latest Flyers information including exclusive pre-sales, breaking news, event updates and special offers.