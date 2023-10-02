News Feed

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Decision to Devils

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players

Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Preseason Opener

5 Things: Flyers @ Devils

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages

Blueline Opportunities Abound

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Torts Begins Year 2 in Philly

Briere: "At the End of the Day, the Players Will Decide"

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by nine players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers have loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Matt Brown and Brendan Furry have been released from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms.

In addition, the Flyers have placed forwards Adam Brooks, Rhett Gardner and Cooper Marody and defensemen Louie Belpedio and Victor Mete on waivers for the purpose of loaning them to Lehigh Valley.

Defenseman Matteo Mann has been returned to Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 31 players – 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Philadelphia plays its second home, fifth overall, preseason contest tonight against the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on NBCSP and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

Updated Training Camp Roster:

