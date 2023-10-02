Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

The Flyers have loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Matt Brown and Brendan Furry have been released from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms.

In addition, the Flyers have placed forwards Adam Brooks, Rhett Gardner and Cooper Marody and defensemen Louie Belpedio and Victor Mete on waivers for the purpose of loaning them to Lehigh Valley.

Defenseman Matteo Mann has been returned to Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 31 players – 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Philadelphia plays its second home, fifth overall, preseason contest tonight against the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on NBCSP and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

Updated Training Camp Roster: