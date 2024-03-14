Flyers’ Next Shift program promotes female mentorship

PHILADELPHIA -- Tjaden Litwiler was used to being in male-dominated spaces, whether it was going to sporting events with her father and brother growing up in Colorado, or attending a mostly male STEM school during high school.

So Litwiler, a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania, jumped at the opportunity provided by the Philadelphia Flyers’ Next Shift program, which allowed 26 college-age women to shadow women throughout the Flyers organization before and during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

"I have seen what it's like being in certain environments where I'm the only woman in the room, especially with sports," Litwiler said. "I've never been in a situation where I am able to connect with women who are all interested in the same thing, have passions for the same thing, and it's strictly an all-women environment. So I think that's incredibly important in terms of motivation, and being able to look up to future mentors and just being able to see that yes, this is possible, and I have a group of women who will support me through whatever I would like to do in the future."

Litwiler shadowed Wells Fargo Center director of events Lyric Hamilton.

"It means everything to me," Hamilton said of being a mentor. "I never had a mentor that looked like me coming up in this space for the last 10-plus years. So to be that for someone else, especially girls of color, it really means a lot because I want to give back to girls that look like me who may not have that."

Hamilton said she had several valued male mentors along the way, but as a woman of color understands how much representation matters.

"Seeing that someone who looks like you can do it, who's already doing it, means the world," she said.