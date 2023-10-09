News Feed

Farm Report: Standout Weekend for Philly Prospects

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Getaway Day

Postgame 5: Flyers roll Isles in preseason finale

5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders

Flyers announce details for upcoming Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend

Training Camp Notebook: Getting Ready for Preseason Finale

Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

Flyers Announce Return of Community Ticket Grant Program Presented by Snickers

Ticket Packages for Every Flyers Fan on Sale Now

Postgame 5: Second Period Surge Lifts Philly over Boston

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Decision to Devils

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players

Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1

Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Active Roster

Flyers announce their opening roster ahead of their first game of the season

By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 23-man opening day active roster, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The active roster features 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders:

Forwards – Cam Atkinson, Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, Sean Couturier, Nick Deslauriers, Joel Farabee, Tyson Foerster, Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Ryan Poehling, Owen Tippett

Defensemen – Emil Andrae, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler, Marc Staal, Sean Walker, Cam York, Egor Zamula

Goaltenders – Samuel Ersson, Carter Hart, Felix Sandstrom

The Flyers have also listed defensemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen on Injured Reserve. Forward J.R. Avon is on Injured Non-Roster list.

Of the 23 players on the opening day active roster, 14 have been drafted, six signed and three acquired by the Flyers:

Drafted – Emil Andrae (2020), Bobby Brink (2019), Noah Cates (2017), Sean Couturier (2011), Samuel Ersson (2018), Joel Farabee (2018), Tyson Foerster (2020), Morgan Frost (2017), Carter Hart (2016), Travis Konecny (2015), Scott Laughton (2012), Felix Sandstrom (2015), Travis Sanheim (2014), Cam York (2019)

Signed – Nick Deslauriers (2022), Garnet Hathaway (2023), Ryan Poehling (2023), Nick Seeler (2021), Marc Staal (2023), Egor Zamula (2018)

Traded – Cam Atkinson (2021), Owen Tippett (2022), Sean Walker (2023)

Philadelphia opens its 2023-24 regular season schedule Thursday, Oct. 12 at Columbus at 7 p.m. The game will be aired on NCSP and 97.5 The Fanatic.

Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 NHL season are on-sale now with Ticketmaster here. Inside Edge Memberships are currently available for purchase.