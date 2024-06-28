Meltzer's Mock 2024 Draft

In our annual pre-Draft mock runthrough of the first round, Flyers contributing writer Bill Meltzer does a sample run-through of how the top 32 picks may go. The Flyers, who currently hold the 12th and 32nd selections, could potentially move around in the round if an acceptable deal (or deals) can be struck. If not, the team is comfortable that it can still land good prospects on Day One of the NHL Draft.

The mock Draft is strictly based on a "best available player" model, not on various clubs' organizational needs or intel on believed internal rankings. It's also not a projection of "wanting" to see a club, including the Flyers, select a particular player.

Scouts leaguewide tend to covet 4S prospects, who bring all four of the following traits: size, speed, skill and hockey sense. Prospects can work around lacking one trait but projected internal rankings way each trait heavily and tend to mark down a player with one or more glaring deficiencies in these areas.

There can often be a positional bias at work, too, particularly with "true centers" getting a boost over natural wingers and center/wing swingmen (often smaller framed players) who are projected to be wingers at the NHL level. There are, of course, exceptions, where a future winger is projected to have too much of a greater impact to slot him below a center regardless of positional preference.

With defensemen, there is often a lengthier development timetable relative to forwards before the player approaches his projected ceiling. In many cases, it's a more inexact "science" to accurately tab the likely floor-to-ceiling potential for these mostly 18-year-old candidates.

Keeping these considerations in mind, the following is Meltzer's 2024 Draft mock-up for picks No. 1 to 32.

1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Celebrini is not projected to be a "once-in-a-generation" level talent -- a slam dunk future Hart Trophy candidate -- ala Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid or 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard in their Draft year. However, he's considered a future upper-echelon NHL player, with a very high floor and an All-Star level ceiling. He's also one of the few players in this Draft who could viablely be an NHL contributor right off the bat.

2. Chicago Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA)

In a deep crop of blueline prospects available for the 2024 Draft, the Belarusian is one who stands out as a coveted 4S type of player: 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, with demonstrated mobility, on-puck and off-puck ability and pure skill in playing effectively with pace.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Anton Silayev, D, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Consistency will be the key for massive-frame Russian defenseman Anton Silayev (6-foot-7, 210-plus pounds) to reach the type of potential that is projected for him. There is some risk involved; some leaps of faith required to project that he'll refine some of raw tools that have ranked so highly in public rankings. That said, if he even approaches his ceiling, which is Norris Trophy caliber, he'd be a no-brainer in some future "retro Draft" exercise. Not all agree. His pundit rankings are as high as top-three in many cases but a bit lower --- even just outside the Top 10 -- in dissenter projections.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Back and hand injuries in 2023-24, particularly the former, have some worried about where to slot Lindstrom. He missed 36 games last season. From all appearances, though, he is now fully healthy. A classic early first-round center pick with a big frame and a demonstrated skill level that is hard to find when you get deeper into a Draft class, Lindstrom is likely to be the next center off the board after Celebrini. Perhaps because of some trepidation over injuries, Columbus has been rumored to be willing to trade this pick, but the cost would be extremely high.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

In terms of pure offensive skill and creativity, Matvei Michkov's friend and SKA system teammate could be the most electrifying talent in the 2024 Draft crop. Although Mickov arrived sooner as a KHL regular and made more immediate impact offensively at Russia's top level, Demidov is a tremendous young talent in his own right. He's torn up the Russian junior level (MHL) hockey and appeared in a handful of KHL games. In hands, aggressiveness in making plays, puckhanding, will to score and creativity, Demindov has a superstar ceiling. Off puck, he'll have adjustments to make (as will Flyers prospect Michov).

6. Utah HC: Tij Iginla W/C, Kelowna (WHL)

He doesn't play in the same style as his dad, Hockey Hall of Fame power forward Jarome Igina, but Tij Igina is a very talented player in his own right. He spent much of the past year on a wing but hopes to move back to his original position, center, on a regular basis in 2024-25. Either as a center or a winger, Iginia has high-end offensive potential: 47 goals in 64 regular season games in the Western Hockey League, 12 points (6g, 6a) in seven games at the Under-18 Worlds for gold medalist Team Canada. There are a couple of defensemen who are highly regarded candidates for selection in the same range (picks 5, 6, 7, or 8) but Iginla's versatility gives him a slight boost in this mock.

7. Ottawa Senators; Sam Dickinson D, London (OHL)

Playing for Dale Hunter's Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights, Dickinson was a significant impact player in his Draft year. Toolsy, rangy in terms of mobility, offensively promising and big-framed (6-foot-3, 203 pounds), Dickinson is a consensus top-10 candidate for the 2004 Draft.

Some prognosticators even placed Dickison in -- or the cusp of -- the top fix, six or seven range. He played for a dominant and deep team, which helped boost his production in his Draft year (70 points in 68 games), but he showed an all-around upside to develop into a complete pro defenseman as he gains experience.

If he reaches his potential, Dickson could be a solid top-three or even top-pair defenseman in the NHL: an all-situations player who logs 20-plus minutes a night. He's off to a good start toward an NHL path entering his Draf-plus-one year.

8. Seattle Kraken: Berkly Catton C/W, Spokane (WHL)

NHL teams seem to be placing a renewed emphasis on ranking up players who bring the size/speed combination into the mix. That is why Berkly Catton gets marked down a bit in some pundit rankings. He is smaller-than-average for a center, which is why some organizations appear likely to convert him to a winger when he turns pro (we already mentioned the positional bias factor in many rankings). He skates well and is outstanding on his edges, which can be equally -- or more important in some situations -- than straight ahead burst. Straight ahead, Catton does not shown the pure burst to gain consistent separation. These are the reasons he often falls just outside the top 10 in many prognostications.

I feel differently, however. I think this is an outlier case in which a small junior center could find enviable success in the NHL if allowed to stay at center rather than shifting to wing. More importantly, though, even if he does end up as a winger, so what? Teams need high-quality offensive talents in their top six regardless of position.

Catton didn't rack up 116 regular season points (54g, 62a) in his Draft-eligible WHL season by accident. He can finish. He can set up teammates as well as any prospect in this Draft. His ice vision, creativity, puck control and hands are the real deal. There is all the making of a future NHL impact player.

If that's at center, so much the better. If it's at wing, that's perfectly fine, too. If moved to wing, may see fewer physical mismatches defensively (he's not tiny, albeit smaller than the "central casting" ideal for a center). He's not afraid to compete, in any case.

9. Calgary Flames: Zeev Buium D, Denver (NAA)

A cerebral young defenseman with both puck-moving and offensive upside, Bium was an important piece of the puzzle both the World Junior Championship gold medalist Team USA and as a freshman force for NCAA champion Denver.

Bium is of average size but well-above average overall potential. He could become an all-situation NHL defenseman of top-three caliber as a reasonable developmental cycle forecast.

10. New Jersey Devils: Beckett Sennecke W, Oshawa (OHL)

Sennecke's stock rose with a bullet in the second half of the season: A high-compete player with good ice vision, a willingness to get to the "greasy" areas of the ice and ability to dish the puck to an open teammate and make a play. Pundits predict that his frame will fill out and that his outstanding second half -- compared to his "merely solid" first half -- is the real indicator of where he is in his development thus far.

There is some projection involved with the player: Will he take off as expected for the full season in his Draft-plus-one year? Will he become a top-dog type of backbone player on an NHL team or a nice complementary piece to various types of linemates?

11. San Jose Sharks (via Buffalo): Zayne Parekh D, Saginaw (OHL)

With Celebrini locked in as the No, 1 overall selection, if Parekh is still on the board here, I could see San Jose swinging for the fences here. He's more rover than a traditional defenseman -- his off-puck ability has been questioned often despite his regular season plus-39 and his key role on the eventual Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Squad -- but it's mighty hard to overlook his offensive upside.

Ninety-six regular season points from the back end (33g, 66a). Eleven points (2g, 9a) in 13 OHL playoff games, A mainstay on a Memorial Cup roster. Seems to be trending up in his off-puck play, puck management and physical engagement. The combo is hard to resist, especially if still available at this point.

12. FLYERS: Konsta Helenius C, Jukerit (Liiga)

There are at least three players that I could see the Flyers opting for comfortably if the picks play out this way through the top 11 (or if a player like Catton drops to them). Ultimately, I went for Finnish center Heleinus and reluctantly kept hard shooting/physical defenseman Carter Yakemchuk, and sniping forward Cole Eiserman on the board.

First, let's talk about what Helenius is before we talk about what he isn't. He's already competing successfully against adult pros in Finland's Liiga and his play hit another level in the postseason (although he didn't dominate at the U18s to the hoped-for degree). He made Finland's senior team at the World Championships. He's a detail-oriented player in all zones.

Helenius is the type of player who can be more appreciated in repeated viewing than via a single-game or highlight package. He isn't tall (5-foot-11) but has a projectable frame to eventually play in the 195 to 200 pound range. He battles to make plays and defends.

Helenius is a surgical playmaker, not a visually spectacular one. He's not going to dazzle or dangle around much before finally making the "perfect play" but he will quickly survey his options and deliver the puck in a good position for a scoring chance. His game translates well toward being a consistent producer even if he doesn't post eye-popping stats that would lead a league.

It's often tempting to compare a prospect to a countryman, and that often happens with right-handed shooting Helenius. He's been compared to the likes of Anton Lundell and former NHLer Saku Koivu. He showed improvement in his skating this past season, and has always ranked very highly in hockey sense.

Helenius could use improvement on his shot: he's a better passer than finisher at this stage of his career. When all the pieces are added up, though, this is a player with BOTH a high ceiling and a high floor. He should be NHL-ready relatively soon, too. Helenius is also versatile enough to play wing if a team that drafts him prefers that direction.

He possesses some traits that can't be taught and is a play-driving, complete player with plenty of top-six upside at the NHL level. For this range of the Draft, in my view, it's an easily justifiable pick.

13. Minnesota Wild: Carter Yakemchuk D, Calgary (WHL)

Three assets lie at the forefront of Yakemchuk's case to be selected in the upper half of the first round: an explosive finishing ability (30 goals), a big frame (6-foot-3) and an aggressive physical style with considerable snarl (120 penalty minutes). Yakemchuk sometimes gets questioned for his positional awareness, risk/reward judgement and puck management. The hope is that he harnesses his considerable tools and natural aggression into an effective NHL game.

14. Buffalo Sabres (via San Jose): Cole EIserman LW (USNTDP)

This pick originally belonged to the Pittsburgh Penguins and came to the Sabres via San Jose. Eiserman entered the 2023-24 season widely considered to be a potential top-two Draft candidate for this year's Draft. Eiserman fell out of the projected top-10 (in some cases, out of the projected top-half) of the 2024 Draft according to the pundits. Eiserman is a divisive player in much the same fashion as longtime NHLers Phil Kessel. Eiserman, like Kessel, had A+ hands and the ability to score in bunches. However, Eiserman has just as many critics as admirers, ranging from his overall contributions if not scoring, to coachability, to motor. For these reasons, he went from a pre-season "slam dunk" for a top-five pick to a wildcard in terms of his Draft range.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Igor Chernyshov LW, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

A well-rounded Russian winger who has already shown he can play successfully at the KHL level and who has already shown his all-around game is advanced beyond the typical level of a teenager in the MHL. Cherynyshov's projected ceiling is not in Demidov's stratosphere, but he is a solid option in this range.

16. St. Louis Blues: Liam Greentree LW, Windsor (OHL)

As long as Greentree can work around some skating deficiencies -- in much the same fashion as Flyers winger Tyson Foerster -- he has all the tools to become in impact forward in the NHL someday. He's already physically mature (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), showed the ability both to make plays (54 assists) and the potential to finish (34 goals) as well. Defensively responsible, Greentree has many of the elements of a classic power forward. Big-and-skilled is an attractive combination of attributes for most organizations, but the skating issues are something the player will need to address over the next few seasons.



17. Washington Capitals: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård RW (Mora IK, Allsvenskan)

A hard-charging and hard-skating winger with a physical edge and a highly competitive style of play, some projections have Brandsegg-Nygård right in the middle range of the first round. He has a high-floor as a top-12 NHLer, a middle-six median and a versatile fit within various spots anywhere in the top nine.

18. Chicago Blackhawks (from Islanders): Michael Hage C (Chicago, USHL)

A clever playmaking center with some 200-foot upside, Hage is headed from the USHL's Chicago Steel to the University of Michigan come 2025-26, Already established as a fine distributor with good ice vision, Hage stepped up the scoring side of his game in the second half of 2023-24.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Stian Sollberg D (Vålenga, Norway)

A big-framed projected shutdown defenseman and a rare first-round candidate who was trained his native Norway through his Draft year, Sollberg's game and physicality make him an under-the-radar candidate.

20. New York Islanders: Jett Luchanko C/W, Guelph (OHL)

A right-handed shooting swingman who excelled on the power play in the Ontario Hockey League. Primarily a playmaker, Luchanko is aggressive in seeking out open ice, and dishing the puck to an open linemate. This pick, originally belonging to the Tampa Bay Lightning, came to the Islanders via Chicao.

21. Los Angeles Kings: Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City (USHL)

A controversial pick due to emotional/behavioral maturity concerns, Connelly would otherwise be a potential top-10 candidate based on his skill level. Committed to Providence College, A top USHL producer for the Tri-City Storm, Connelly also found success for Team USA at the Under-18 Worlds. He has some defensive issues to work through as well as some red flags in terms of on-ice and off-ice discipline. However, there is a huge upside with this player.

22. Nashville Predators: Andrew Basha (LW. Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL)

Pundit Draft projections for Basha tend to range anywhere from the top-18 to the early second round. However, it would not be a surprise if he comes off the board closer to the front end of that range.

Although Basha is a pass-first type of attacker, he can also score opportunistic goals. He finished the 2023-24 season with 30 goals (55 assists and 85 points in 63 games) during the regular season. His No. 1 asset, however, is his creativity with the puck and his deft passing touch.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon (USHL)

In a relatively sparse depth year for natural centers, Boisvert is an upwardly mobile prospect with a projectable pro center frame. He's shown offensive upside at the USHL level and some offensive skill (36g, 32 a in 61 games) at the USHL level. The Quebec native is headed for the University of North Dakota in 2004-25. He was an alternate captain for Muskegon this past season.

24. Colorado Avalanche: Charlie Elick, D, Brandon (WHL)

A big right-handed shooting defensmen with a physical edge to his game, Elick also has above-average mobility. The question is how much of a puck mover vs. defensive defenseman he will become. He hasn't shown much offensive pop thus far, although it should be pointed out that his team, longtime prospect factory Brandon, has been in a transitional phase in recent years. He nevertheless has shutdown D potential at the NHL level.

25. Boston Bruins: Ryder Ritchie RW (Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ritchie is one of younger members of this year's Draft class, born on August 3. 2026. He didn't progress as far as hoped this season but still has a very upside for the long term: excellent skating, puck skills, creativity and a strong playoff run (3g, 4a, 20 shots in goal in five games. He posted 44 points in 47 regular season matches (19g, 25a). A little more was expected but is still projected for a big jump in his Draft-plus one season. This pick came to Boston via Detroit and Ottawa.

26. Montreal Canadiens: Leo Sahlin Wallenius, D, Växjö J20 (J20 National)

The 2024 Draft is one of the weaker years for Swedish prospects in recent years. Sahlin Wallenius, however, is a well-regarded puck-mover with an emerging overall game. He's been an impact offensive player and team leader at the J20 level in Sweden. Sahlin Wallenius was a regular for the Junior Crowns at the Under-18 Worlds.

27. Carolina Hurricanes: EJ (Eric) Emery D (USNTDP)

A mobile, reliable defenseman who is very sound without the puck and has good first-pass ability, Emery is 6-foot-3, right-shooting defenseman who projects as a penalty killing right defenseman as a pro. He is headed for the University of North Dakota in 2024-25.

28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver): Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie (OHL)

A big-framed two-way center with a strong competitive drive, Beaudoin was a mainstay for Team Canada at the U18 Worlds. He posted 62 points i(28g, 34a) in 67 regular season OHL games and six points (2g, 3a) in six playoffs games. He's a player in a similar mold to Columbus forward Boone Jenner and Flyers team leader Scott Laughton.

29. Dallas Stars: Aron Kiviharju, D, HIFK (Liiga)

A high-value pick at this last stage of the Draft, Kiviharju missed most of the 2023-24 season due to a knee injury. The Stars have often tabbed Finnish blueliners in recent Drafts, ranging from Miro Heiskanen to Julius Honka and Jani Hakanpää (originally a St. Louis pick) over the last 14 years wtih some good success.

30. New York Rangers: Sam O'Reilly RW (London, OHL)

A teammate of Flyers prospects Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey along with Toronto hopeful Eason Cowan and top 2024 blueline prospect Sam Dickinson, O'Reilly is coming off a strong all-around season and playoffs for London. He gained the trust of head coach Dale Hunter and saw his role increase.

31. Edmonton Oilers: Julius Miettinen C/W, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

A straightforward north-south player, Miettinen rose sharply from the Central Scouting midterm rankings to his final ranking. His skating is a work in progress but improving. He has some two-way upside. His style has been compared to Bruins center Charlie Coyle

32. FLYERS (via Florida): Yegor Surin C/W Lokomotiv Yaroslav (KHL)

I considered going with a defenseman for the Flyers' latter first rounder if Czech defenseman Adam Jiricek was on the board. I also thought about USNTDP wing/center swingman Teddy Stiga. Either is a viable pick in the late first round. However, I'm intrigued by the Flyers rolling the dice on a Russian player such as Surin, who has been an excellent offensive player for Lokomotiv's J20 team (Loko) in the MHL.