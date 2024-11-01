Matvei Michkov Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (4g-5a, 9pts in 11 GP) who led all rookies in goals and tied for most points has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Michkov, the seventh overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, tops all rookies in power play goals (3) and power play points (6), he is tied for the most multi-point games (3), while he is second in time-on-ice per-game (18:26), third in shots on net (20), and fourth in points per game (0.82). Michkov’s three power-play goals are also good for the second most in the entire NHL.

He has appeared in all 11 games for the Flyers thus far and made his NHL debut on Oct. 11 at Vancouver, recorded his first NHL point on Oct. 12 at Calgary and posted his first NHL goal on Oct. 15 at Edmonton.

Prior to coming to the Flyers, the 19-year-old (12/9/2004), spent a majority of last season with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League where he recorded 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 47 games. He was property of SKA St. Petersburg, where he appeared in one game before being loaned to HC Sochi for the remainder of the season.

The 5'10", 176-pound right wing led Sochi in goals (19), ranked second in overall points (41) and was third on the team in assists (22). During the season he recorded 11 multipoint games, including three three-point games, five separate three-game point streaks, including one four-game point streak as an Under-20 year old player. He finished the season with five goals and eight points in his last nine games.