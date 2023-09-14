Mark Recchi to be Inducted Into Flyers Hall of Fame

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Flyers legend Mark Recchi will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame during a special pregame ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 27 when the Flyers host the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center. Recchi will become the 28th honored member of the Flyers Hall of Fame and first since the 2021-22 season.

“The Flyers Hall of Fame began with Ed Snider and our Flyers Alumni and has become so enriched to our organization that I am thrilled to see it grow with the induction of Mark Recchi,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers. “Mark’s 10 seasons with the Flyers were very special to our franchise and to the Flyers community as he was a part of so many iconic historic moments. We are all looking forward to January 27 when we can solidify Mark in our proud history.”

“As a teammate of Mark’s, I can ensure that no one deserves this exclusive honor more than him,” said Keith Jones, President of Hockey Operations. “January 27 will be an outstanding day for our franchise and for Mark and his family as we celebrate all his Flyers accomplishments.”

“This is a tremendous honor and one I was not expecting to get the call for,” said Recchi. “My time in Philadelphia meant a lot, still means a lot, to me and I am very thankful to be the next inductee into the Flyers Hall of Fame. Thank you to Dan, Keith and the nomination and voting committees for this opportunity. I look forward to sharing this memory with my family, the fans, fellow Flyers Alumni and the entire Flyers organization.”

Recchi, 55 (2/1/68), skated in 10 of his 22 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers in two separate stints, 1991-92 to 1994-95 and 1998-99 to 2003-04, and collected 627 points (232-395=627) in 602 games. The native of Kamloops, British Columbia ranks sixth in franchise history in assists, ninth in scoring and game-winning goals (39) and is T-12th in goals. The left-shot winger tallied 123 points (53-70=123) during the 1992-93 season to break Bobby Clarke’s franchise record for most points in a single season, a record that still stands today. He is one of only two Flyers skaters, along with Clarke, to have multiple 100-plus point seasons, also recording 107 points (40-67=107) during the 1993-94 season. Recchi’s 53 goals during the 1992-93 campaign is one of only 12 50-plus goal seasons in franchise history while his 70 assists that year rank third-most in team history.

Recchi also collected 39 playoff points (19-20=39) in 65 contests with the Flyers, including a team-leading 18 points (6-12=18) during the 2000 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He represented the Flyers in three All-Star Games (1993, 1994 & 2000) and is a three-time winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy (1993, 2000 & 2004).

Recchi registered 1,533 career points (577-956=1,533) in 1,652 NHL regular season games in 22 seasons with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montreal, Carolina, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Boston (1988-2011). He has won five Stanley Cups, three as a player (1991 with PIT, 2006 with CAR & 2011 with BOS) and two as a member of the Penguins’ front office (2016 & 2017). Recchi was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, 2017.

The Flyers Hall of Fame selection process consists of a nomination committee and a voting committee. Each committee is comprised of current Flyers Hall of Fame members, Flyers alumni, members of the Flyers front office, broadcasters and members of the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA).

The 2023-24 season is the first time in two seasons that the club will induct a member into the Flyers Hall of Fame. Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet (Nov. 16, 2021) are the most recent inductees. The Flyers Hall of Fame currently has 27 honored members, beginning with the inaugural inductions of Bob Clarke and Bernie Parent in 1988.

Current Members – Flyers Hall of Fame

1988 – Bob Clarke and Bernie Parent

1989 – Bill Barber, Ed Snider and Keith Allen

1990 – Rick MacLeish and Fred Shero

1991 – Barry Ashbee and Gary Dornhoefer

1992 – Reggie Leach and Gene Hart

1993 – Joe Scott and Ed Van Impe

1994 – Tim Kerr

1997 – Joe Watson

1999 – Brian Propp

2001 – Mark Howe

2004 – Dave Poulin

2008 – Ron Hextall

2009 – Dave Schultz

2014 – Eric Lindros and John LeClair

2015 – Eric Desjardins

2015 – Rod Brind’Amour

2016 – Jimmy Watson

2021 – Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet