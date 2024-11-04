Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 2 vs. Bruins

Matvei Michkov’s game continues to evolve to the NHL world, and the star rookie has cooled off a bit as of late after a start that earned him NHL Rookie of the Month accolades for October. Here’s a look at the type of play that is already at an NHL level, as Michkov brings the puck down the right wing and takes his time evaluating his options. He determined the first two pass receipiences available to him were not ideal options, and took a moment to wait for Travis Sanheim to come in as a third option.