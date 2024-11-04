Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 2 vs. Bruins

Nice plays during the 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

hh-11.2
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Matvei Michkov’s game continues to evolve to the NHL world, and the star rookie has cooled off a bit as of late after a start that earned him NHL Rookie of the Month accolades for October. Here’s a look at the type of play that is already at an NHL level, as Michkov brings the puck down the right wing and takes his time evaluating his options. He determined the first two pass receipiences available to him were not ideal options, and took a moment to wait for Travis Sanheim to come in as a third option.

Matvei Michkov dishes it to Travis Sanheim

Bobby Brink continued his solid play since re-entering the lineup following a few games as a healthy scratch, earning third star honors in the contest. Here’s a look at one of the little things that made up his game Saturday, a slick stick lift that turned a probable Boston takeover into an offensive possession for the Flyers.

Bobby Brink turns a probable turnover into an offensive chance

Scott Laughton had a nice stick move of his own later in the period that could have saved a goal, and definitely saved a good scoring chance. He gets a stick back on this centering pass, snuffing it out before anything happened.

Laughton has a nice stick move at the end of the 1st

And it was yet another solid game for Emile Andrae on the blue line. This clip begins with a good pinch on the far wall and continues with a rare double-defenseman jump-in, with Andrae feeding Jamie Drysdale down the right side of the slot.

Emil Andrae defends the puck during his shift

News Feed

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Bruins, 3-0

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

Matvei Michkov Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Flyers and Yuengling Partner to Launch Orange & Black On Tap Bar Network

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 31 vs. Blues

Postgame 5: Flyers Down Blues, 2-1

5 Things: Flyers vs. Blues

Garnet Hathaway Teams Up With Flyers Charities for Hits for Hath's Heroes Fundraiser

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 29 vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers End Jinx in Boston with 2-0 Win

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Postgame 5: Late Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Habs

5 Things: Flyers vs. Canadiens

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 26 vs. Wild

Postgame 5: Captain Coots Delivers 7-5 Win over Wild

Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to OHL's Guelph Storm

5 Things: Flyers vs. Wild

Friday Forecheck: Michkov Joins a Unique Flyers Club