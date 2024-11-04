Matvei Michkov’s game continues to evolve to the NHL world, and the star rookie has cooled off a bit as of late after a start that earned him NHL Rookie of the Month accolades for October. Here’s a look at the type of play that is already at an NHL level, as Michkov brings the puck down the right wing and takes his time evaluating his options. He determined the first two pass receipiences available to him were not ideal options, and took a moment to wait for Travis Sanheim to come in as a third option.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 2 vs. Bruins
Nice plays during the 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.
Bobby Brink continued his solid play since re-entering the lineup following a few games as a healthy scratch, earning third star honors in the contest. Here’s a look at one of the little things that made up his game Saturday, a slick stick lift that turned a probable Boston takeover into an offensive possession for the Flyers.
Scott Laughton had a nice stick move of his own later in the period that could have saved a goal, and definitely saved a good scoring chance. He gets a stick back on this centering pass, snuffing it out before anything happened.
And it was yet another solid game for Emile Andrae on the blue line. This clip begins with a good pinch on the far wall and continues with a rare double-defenseman jump-in, with Andrae feeding Jamie Drysdale down the right side of the slot.