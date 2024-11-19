Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 18 vs. Avalanche

As if Travis Sanheim wasn’t doing enough for the Flyers lately, he made a save in the first period on Monday night. The Flyers got out of sorts and had both defensemen on one side of the ice, allowing Nathan MacKinnon to evade detection and receive a puck unchallenged on the far side. Once Aleksei Kolosov committed, MacKinnon then went to Jonathan Drouin on the near side. Drouin would have had a wide-open net if not for Sanheim diving in front of it.