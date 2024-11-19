Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 18 vs. Avalanche

Plays of interest in the 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Philadelphia

hbh-11.19
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

As if Travis Sanheim wasn’t doing enough for the Flyers lately, he made a save in the first period on Monday night. The Flyers got out of sorts and had both defensemen on one side of the ice, allowing Nathan MacKinnon to evade detection and receive a puck unchallenged on the far side. Once Aleksei Kolosov committed, MacKinnon then went to Jonathan Drouin on the near side. Drouin would have had a wide-open net if not for Sanheim diving in front of it.

Travis Sanheim defends the puck during the 1st

Bobby Brink continues to make things happen when he’s on the ice. The Avalanche should have had little problem leaving the zone here, but Brink and Joel Farabee used a combined effort of active sticks to force indecision before taking away the space. Eventually Brink simply steals the puck and sets up Farabee for a great scoring chance.

Bobby Brink steals the puck and creates a scoring chance

Travis Konecny continued a Flyers trend lately of drawing penalties by moving the feet and just working hard. Here it’s two great moves in the corner and not trying to force a pass once he comes up the wall.

Travis Konecny draws a penalty to put the Flyers on the power play

