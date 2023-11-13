Highlights Beyond Highlights – Nov. 11 at Los Angeles

The Flyers played what head coach John Tortorella called a “patient” game late Saturday night in the final tilt of their three-game stay in California. Tortorella was referring to a style of play where the Flyers didn’t panic when the Kings brought pressure, and waited for opportunities to nullify dangerous situations. Plays that fit the mold happened throughout the game, but here are a couple early examples.

An early Kings rush developed off a Los Angeles takeaway just inside their blue line. It turned into a 2-on-2, but one of the two Flyers defenders was Noah Cates, who was covering for Sean Walker after Walker jumped into the previous rush. Cates waited for Carl Grundstrom to make his move and then simply stepped in front of him, not even letting him get the puck in deep.