Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 8 vs. Jets

The second goal wasn’t drawn up this way, but the Flyers will take it. It was a set play off the faceoff where Joel Farabee was going off his backhand to Travis Konecny, who then put it to Sean Walker at the point. Morgan Frost and Farabee both went to the net looking for deflections or rebounds, but Walker’s shot was essentially blocked twice. Fortunately it hopped to Konecny at the right time, and he buried the second effort to make it 2-0.