The first goal comes on a standard breakout that Winnipeg did not defend well, but Tyson Foerster has to make an underrated pass here to get the rush going. He sends it about 70 feet across through two Jets players to Ryan Poehling, who’s then able to return it for the tip-in.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 8 vs. Jets
Notes from the win over the Jets.
The second goal wasn’t drawn up this way, but the Flyers will take it. It was a set play off the faceoff where Joel Farabee was going off his backhand to Travis Konecny, who then put it to Sean Walker at the point. Morgan Frost and Farabee both went to the net looking for deflections or rebounds, but Walker’s shot was essentially blocked twice. Fortunately it hopped to Konecny at the right time, and he buried the second effort to make it 2-0.
And then there’s more bounces on the third goal, as Frost tried to send a pass across the slot. It got blocked down, but Frost is immediately hunting for any loose pucks that might come out, and he found one.
Finally, the fourth goal that came shorthanded in the second period was another capitalization on a fortuitous situation. Two Jets ran into one another inside the Flyer line, resulting in a rush the other way. Poehling is on his off-wing as a lefty coming down the right side, and he’s able to open himself up to deftly use the defenseman as a screen.