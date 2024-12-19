Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 18 vs. Red Wings

Noah Cates was in the right place at the right time on his second-period goal, but it wasn’t an accident – it was all a result of hard work. In this extended clip of the tally, Cates loops around at the blue line before seeing the puck head into the zone with a Detroit player in pursuit. He steps on the gas at that point, getting to the end boards in time to make the defenseman’s life difficult and help the Flyers regain possession. Then when he sees the puck go to the point, it’s a quick set of strides to get himself to the front of the net to try and provide at least a screen, if not a deflection. It wasn’t a conventional deflection, but it got the job done.