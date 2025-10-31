Friday Forecheck: October in Review

The Philadelphia Flyers completed the 10-game October portion of their 2025-26 schedule with a 6-3-1 record (13 of a possible 20 points). New head coach Rick Tocchet's team posted a 6-1-0 record on home ice but went 0-2-1 on the road.

Two games remain on the current homestand: Saturday evening against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-5-1) and Sunday against the Calgary Flames (2-8-2). Both games are at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here are ten early season trends to watch as the calendar flips to November.

1. Taking care of business at XMA.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Tocchet and the team set a specific goal of improving on home ice. Nine of the season's first 12 games are on home ice at Xfinity Mobile Arena. By November 12, the Flyers will have already played 11 home games -- more than a quarter of the entire home schedule for the season. So far so good. Philly owns a 6-1-0 record on home ice.

2. Cates line pushes to the next level.

The trio with Noah Cates centering Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink was the Flyers most consistent line over the latter two-thirds of the 2024-25 season. They've maintained the same chemistry and connectedness this season. They demonstrate outstanding puck support and make smart plays in all three zones. However, there's been one difference: all three players have elevated their offensive games a notch on an individual basis, too.

3. "Darth" Vladar.

Signed to a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, former Boston and Calgary netminder Dan Vladar finishes October with a 4-2-0 record, 1.67 goals against average and .939 save percentage. With Samuel Ersson (lower-body injury) placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday, Vladar's presence becomes even more important. Callup goalie Aleksei Kolosov will play one of the back-to-back games over the weekend, because the team is in the midst of a three-in-four stretch of games.

4. Zegras on a tear.

Offseason trade acquisition Trevor Zegras has started his Flyers career with at least one point in each of the seven home games played to date. Overall, he's posted a team-high 12 points (four goals, eight assists) while playing a hybrid left wing/center role in tandem with linemate Christian Dvorak. Meanwhile, Zegras has also shown a previously unrecognized feisty streak to his game.