Friday Forecheck: Michkov Joins a Unique Flyers Club

Flyers rookie winger Matvei Michkov has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) through the first seven games of his National Hockey League career. In so doing, the 19-year-old Russian forward became the seventh teenage rookie in team history to record six or more points in his first seven games with the Flyers.

The other six:

Bob Kelly (1970-71): "The Hound" had not yet celebrated his 20th birthday on opening night of his rookie NHL campaign. Starting his career on the left wing of franchise icon Bobby Clarke's line, Kelly had two assists in a 2-1 home win against the Minnesota North Stars in his NHL debut. Kelly had six points (0g, 6a) over his first seven NHL games. He turned 20 on Nov. 25, 1970.

Rich Sutter (1983-84): The twin brother of future Flyers captain Ron Sutter, was originally a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins and played seven NHL games for the Penguins. On Oct. 23, 1983, the Flyers acquired Rich in a multi-player trade with the Penguins. Most notably, Ron "Flocky Hockey" Flockhart went from Philly to Pittsburgh. Rich started with a three-game goal streak for the Flyers on his way to six points (5g, 1a) over his first seven games in the orange and black.

Peter Zezel (1984-85): At age 19, the fan favorite arrived in the NHL to post 61 points as one of the youngest of "Keenan's Kids" on the first of hard-nosed head coach Mike Keenan's two Stanley Cup finalist squads in Philadelphia. Over his first seven games, Zezel compiled eight points (2g, 6a). Although he missed 11 games shortly thereafter due to a broken hand, Zezel generated a personal 12-game point streak (4g, 14a, 18 points) on either end of the injury-related absence.

Eric Lindros (1992-93): One of the most ballyhooed prospects in NHL history arrived in Philadelphia at age 19 after a blockbuster trade to acquire his rights from the Quebec Nordiques. The future Hockey Hall of Famer scored goals in his NHL debut in Pittsburgh and his home debut against the New Jersey Devils. After posting seven points (4g, 3a) in his first seven NHL games, Lindros went on to achieve a 41-goal rookie season despite missing 23 games due to injuries.

Justin Williams: (2000-01): One day after his 19th birthday, Williams made his NHL debut at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct.5, 2000. Stealing the show from the debuting Sedin twins (Daniel and Henrik), Williams scored the season's first goal at 3:14 of the opening period. He later added a pair of power play assists in the second period for a three-point night and First Star honors. Across his first seven games, Williams produced six points (1g, 5a).

Travis Konecny: (2016-17): Current Flyer Konecny was 19 years old at the time of his NHL debut for Dave Hakstol's 2016-17 squad. Debuting with a two-assist performance in a 4-2 win in Los Angeles on opening night, "TK" posted six assists across his first seven NHL games. Konency notched the first goal of his NHL career against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 25, 2016.

In Michkov's case, the player has posted at least one point in four of his first NHL games to date, including a pair of two-goal games. Six of his seven points have come on the power play. Michkov's first and second goals came during first-period power plays against the Edmonton Oilers in the third game of the 2024-25 regular season.