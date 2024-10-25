Friday Forecheck: Michkov Joins a Unique Flyers Club

Flyers rookie winger Matvei Michkov has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) through the first seven games of his National Hockey League career.

ff-10.25
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

Flyers rookie winger Matvei Michkov has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) through the first seven games of his National Hockey League career. In so doing, the 19-year-old Russian forward became the seventh teenage rookie in team history to record six or more points in his first seven games with the Flyers.

The other six:

Bob Kelly (1970-71): "The Hound" had not yet celebrated his 20th birthday on opening night of his rookie NHL campaign. Starting his career on the left wing of franchise icon Bobby Clarke's line, Kelly had two assists in a 2-1 home win against the Minnesota North Stars in his NHL debut. Kelly had six points (0g, 6a) over his first seven NHL games. He turned 20 on Nov. 25, 1970.

Rich Sutter (1983-84): The twin brother of future Flyers captain Ron Sutter, was originally a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins and played seven NHL games for the Penguins. On Oct. 23, 1983, the Flyers acquired Rich in a multi-player trade with the Penguins. Most notably, Ron "Flocky Hockey" Flockhart went from Philly to Pittsburgh. Rich started with a three-game goal streak for the Flyers on his way to six points (5g, 1a) over his first seven games in the orange and black.

Peter Zezel (1984-85): At age 19, the fan favorite arrived in the NHL to post 61 points as one of the youngest of "Keenan's Kids" on the first of hard-nosed head coach Mike Keenan's two Stanley Cup finalist squads in Philadelphia. Over his first seven games, Zezel compiled eight points (2g, 6a). Although he missed 11 games shortly thereafter due to a broken hand, Zezel generated a personal 12-game point streak (4g, 14a, 18 points) on either end of the injury-related absence.

Eric Lindros (1992-93): One of the most ballyhooed prospects in NHL history arrived in Philadelphia at age 19 after a blockbuster trade to acquire his rights from the Quebec Nordiques. The future Hockey Hall of Famer scored goals in his NHL debut in Pittsburgh and his home debut against the New Jersey Devils. After posting seven points (4g, 3a) in his first seven NHL games, Lindros went on to achieve a 41-goal rookie season despite missing 23 games due to injuries.

Justin Williams: (2000-01): One day after his 19th birthday, Williams made his NHL debut at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct.5, 2000. Stealing the show from the debuting Sedin twins (Daniel and Henrik), Williams scored the season's first goal at 3:14 of the opening period. He later added a pair of power play assists in the second period for a three-point night and First Star honors. Across his first seven games, Williams produced six points (1g, 5a).

Travis Konecny: (2016-17): Current Flyer Konecny was 19 years old at the time of his NHL debut for Dave Hakstol's 2016-17 squad. Debuting with a two-assist performance in a 4-2 win in Los Angeles on opening night, "TK" posted six assists across his first seven NHL games. Konency notched the first goal of his NHL career against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 25, 2016.

In Michkov's case, the player has posted at least one point in four of his first NHL games to date, including a pair of two-goal games. Six of his seven points have come on the power play. Michkov's first and second goals came during first-period power plays against the Edmonton Oilers in the third game of the 2024-25 regular season.

2. Dad strength

Congratulations go out to Flyers alternate captain Scott Laughton and wife Chloe for the birth of the family's first child, Reed Leo Laughton. During the Flyers' recent four-game western road trip, the team had a charter flight on the ready in case Scott needed to depart for Philadelphia to be with Chloe for the baby's birth.

"Sarge" was able to stay with the team for the duration of the road trip. He punctuated with a two-goal, three-point performance in Seattle on the final game of the trip.

With Chloe in labor, Scott was excused from practice in Voorhees on the morning and afternoon of October 21. Baby Reed was born later that day. The next night, Scott was in the lineup for the Flyers against the Washington Capitals.

A Personal "Laughts" Story

I vividly recall a group interview with 18-year-old Scott Laughton at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft in Pittsburgh. The crowd of Penguins partisans booed his selection simply because he was in the arch-rival Flyers organization. Laughton didn't take it personally.

The following week, Laughton attended his first Development Camp with the Flyers shortly thereafter. Among a small group of writers, I spoke with Laughton on the opening day of camp. Three days earlier, my wife learned that we were expecting a baby.

Due to the NHL lockout, the regular season did not start until January 19, 2013. Scott Laughton played the first five games of the season with the Flyers before returning to the OHL's Oshawa Generals.

My daughter, Lily Claire, was born on March 6, 2013. She is now 11 years old. She's heard Scott Laughton's name mentioned so many times throughout her young life.

Most memorably, in July 2019, I wrote an article for PhiladelphiaFlyers.com about Laughton signing a two-year contract extension. I interviewed Scott by phone and wrote the article just before my wife and I took our daughter on a day trip to the boardwalk in Ocean City. Then six years old, Lily waited (not so) patiently until I was finished writing.

She was not a Scott Laughton fan for a few hours that day. She is now, though.

A Call from the AHL Hall

Congratulations are also in order for the American Hockey League's Hall of Fame class of 2025: Michael Leighton, Rene Drolet, Michel Picard and Dunc Fisher. The induction ceremony will be held on Feb. 3, 2025.

Three of the four inductees have some connection to the Flyers organization.

Leighton played two stints with the Flyers and helped backstop the Flyers to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final after posting three shutouts against Montreal in the Eastern Conference Final.

Drolet was an immensely popular star player in Quebec City during the years when the Quebec Aces were the Flyers' farm team in the AHL. He later joined the Richmond Robins after the Flyers changed their AHL affiliate to the Virginia-based team. Drolet suited up in one NHL game for Flyers but was primarily known as a perennial 30-goal scorer for the Aces and Robins.

A prolific AHL scorer who also suited up in 1966 NHL games, Picard spent the 2000-01 season in Philadelphia as a member of the Phantoms (31 goals, 70 points in 72 regular season games, nine points in 10 playoff games) and the Flyers (five points in seven NHL matches). However, his lengthiest NHL stint was with the St. Louis Blues (including 22 points in 45 games during the 1998-99 season.

