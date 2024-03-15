Friday Forecheck: It's up to You, Cam York

There's an old hockey adage that it takes young defensemen roughly 200 games of NHL experience before they truly know the ins and outs of playing such a tough position at the sport's highest level. I don't know if that's actually true -- there's a constant learning process for young players and veterans alike and I don't think one can estimate a "magic number" where things snap into place. It varies.

What I do know, however, is that Flyers defenseman Cam York has taken huge strides over the course of his 154-game National Hockey League career. He does many things well -- great feet, smart positioning, quick stick -- and breaks up many developing plays before they ever turn dangerous. York is so smooth that he often gets overlooked if he's not putting up points to go with it.

For example, in Tuesday night's 3-2 win against San Jose, the LEAST notable thing about York's all-around performance was that he recorded a pair of assists. Across his 30 all-situations shifts (26:07 time on ice), York played an outstanding game in all three zones. In his own zone, he blocked three shots. He triggered breakouts with crisp and accurate first passes. Up-ice, he registered five shots on goal.

Many of the things that York does well aren't conducive to flowery descriptions. As Flyers Hall of Fame defenseman Joe Watson said, "York doesn't make spectacular plays, sliding around and sweep-checking and all that, because he routinely makes the routine play. That's more important."

Last season, York had a bit of a tumultuous campaign. Expected to make the opening night NHL roster, York had some struggles in his first camp under John Tortorella. He ended up going back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and spending the first two months of the season in the American Hockey League. York was recalled to the Flyers on Dec. 9, 2022.

York remained on the NHL squad for the rest of the season. A natural left-side defenseman, he was often asked to play his off-side. There were plenty of strong games along the way, but York also had his share of bumps in the road.

"I think last year was a good learning experience,:" York said on Dec. 18, 2023. "Just kind of in terms of how to process things."

Tortorella, at times, did not know last season what to make of York's "California cool" demeanor. It's a tried-and-true "Torts" coaching tactic to test how much he can push a player's buttons until he gets pushback. The Flyers' coach is a believer that confrontation is what spurs constructive working relationships moving forward. In York's case, however, the player rarely reacted much to the tough-love method.

This season, York explained that he doesn't take things such as "hard" coaching personally.

"He has been in the league forever," York said on January 19. “He knows what he’s doing. I think, as players ,we all trust him. We know that he has our backs. He cares about his players"

Tortorella has openly stated that he did not like what he saw on the ice from York in the latter part of 2022-23. This season, York has made his head coach believer -- even a staunch advocate. The coach even stated that he feels the Flyers' other young defensemen, such as Jamie Drysdale (now out of action due to an injury), can learn from watching York.