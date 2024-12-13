Friday Forecheck: How Michkov Stacks up to Past Top Rookies

Entering Thursday's home game against the Detroit Red Wings, right wing Matvei Michkov led all NHL rookies with 11 goals and 27 points while dressing in 27 of the Flyers first 29 games of the 2024-25 regular season. Michkov is bidding to become the first Flyer to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of Year.

The following is a look at how Michkov's first NHL season through December 11 compares statistically to other notable Flyers rookies of the past on the same calendar date of their official rookie season.

Age on opening night of rookie NHL season:

Peter Zezel -- 18, turned 19 on April 22, 1985

Eric Lindros -- 19, turned 20 on Feb. 28, 1993

Justin Williams -- 19, turned 19 on Oct. 4, 2000

Travis Konecny -- 19, turned 20 March 11, 2017

Simon Gagne -- 19, turned 20 on Feb. 29, 2000

Matvei Michkov-- 19, turned 20 on Dec. 9, 2024

Brian Propp -- 20, turned 21 on Feb. 15, 1980

Mike Richards -- age 20, turned 21 on Feb. 11, 2006

Tim Kerr -- 20, turned 21 on Jan. 5, 1981

Jeff Carter -- age 20, turned 21 on Jan. 1, 2006

Claude Giroux -- 20, turned 21 on Jan 12, 2009, called up on Dec. 26, 2008

Bill Barber -- 20, turned 21 on July 11, 1973

Mikael Renberg -- 21, turned 22 on May 5, 1982

Ron Flockhart -- 21, turned 22 on Oct. 10, 1981

Pelle Eklund -- 22, turned 23 on March 22, 1986

Ilkka Sinisalo -- age 23, turned 24 on July 10, 1982

Dave Poulin -- age 24, turned 25 on Dec. 17, 1983

Note: 2024 Flyers first round pick Jett Luchanko, on opening night of the 2024-25 regular season, became the youngest player in Flyers history to press in a regular season game. He turned 18 on Aug. 21, 2024. The previous team record holder, Dainius Zubrus debuted on opening night of the 1996-97 regular season after turning 18 on June 16, 1996.

Goals through Dec 11 of rookie season:

Eric Lindros -- 15 (21 games, missed nine games due knee injury)

Mikael Renberg -- 15 (31 games, tied for NHL rookie lead)

Brian Propp -- 14 (26 games, led NHL rookies)

Matvei Michkov -- 11 (27 games, led NHL rookies)

Ron Flockhart -- 8 (25 games)

Tim Kerr -- 7 (28 games)

Jeff Carter -- 7 (28 games)

Bill Barber -- 6 (20 games, started season in the AHL)

Pelle Eklund -- 6 (25 games)

Justin Williams -- 6 (29 games)

Simon Gagne -- 6 (30 games)

Peter Zezel -- 5 (15 games, missed 11 games with injuries)

Mike Richards -- 5 (27 games)

Ilkka Sinisalo -- 5 (28 games)

Travis Konecny -- 4 (31 games)

Assists through Dec 11 of rookie season:

Brian Propp -- 18 (26 games, led all NHL rookies)

Matvei Michkov -- 16 (27 games)

Peter Zezel -- 15 (15 games, missed 11 with injuries)

Tim Kerr -- 15 (28 games)

Mikael Renberg -- 15 (31 games)

Pelle Eklund -- 14 (25 games played)

Eric Lindros -- 13 (21 games, missed nine due to knee injury)

Bill Barber -- 13 (20 games, started season in the AHL)

Mike Richards -- 11 (27 games)

Travis Konecny -- 11 (31 games)

Justin Williams -- 9 (29 games)

Ilkka Sinisalo -- 8 (28 games)

Jeff Carter -- 8 (28 games)

Simon Gagne -- 8 (30 games)

Ron Flockhart -- 7 (25 games)

Points through Dec. 11 of rookie season:

Brian Propp -- 32 (26 games, led all NHL rookies)

Mikael Renberg -- 30 (31 games)

Eric Lindros -- 28 (21 games, missed 9 due to knee injury)

Matvei Michkov -- 27 (27 games, led all NHL rookies)

Tim Kerr -- 22 (28 games)

Peter Zezel -- 20 (15 games, missed 11 with injuries)

Pelle Eklund -- 20 (25 games)

Bill Barber -- 19 (20 games, started season in AHL)

Jeff Carter -- 15 (28 games)

Justin Williams -- 15 (29 games)

Travis Konecny -- 15 (31 games)

Simon Gagne -- 14 (30 games)

Ilkka Sinisalo -- 13 (28 games)