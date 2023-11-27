Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota on November 28

PHILADELPHIA (November 27, 2023) – Tomorrow, on Tuesday November 28, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game presented by Toyota as the club hits the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. As part of the league-wide initiative, the Flyers will turn the New Wells Fargo Center lavender in support of the fight against cancer.

Courtesy of Toyota, all fans will receive an "I Fight For" rally towel with a space to write in the name of a loved one impacted by cancer. The New Wells Fargo Center's ice-level dasher boards and arena LEDs will also turn lavender. Completing the arena's Hockey Fights Cancer-themed makeover, "I Fight For" cards filled out by Flyers players, Flyers coaching staff and Flyers employees will line the player tunnel walls. During the game, coaches, broadcasters and Flyers front office executives will also wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins to show their support. Fans can shop a selection of Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and apparel throughout the arena. In support of Giving Tuesday, 10% of all retail sales will benefit Flyers Charities and Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives.

In support of the fight against cancer, Flyers Charities will host an online auction featuring lavender Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and lavender taped sticks with all proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities and their giving pillar of supporting those affected by cancer. Fans can access the auction, which will be live through December 5 here. Flyers Charities will also be selling special Hockey Fights Cancer mystery pucks for $35 throughout the game.

Throughout the evening, the Flyers will host and honor a number of special guests who have been impacted by cancer with special pre-game ceremonies and in-game recognitions.

Owen Micciche

The Flyers will add to their game night roster when they host 9-year-old youth hockey player Owen Micciche who is battling cancer. Owen is currently the captain of 10UA Blue with Genesis Hockey Club will lace up and hit the ice with the Flyers for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Owen will have his very own locker dressed with a custom jersey in the Flyers Locker Room, will read the Flyers starting lineup and take a rookie lap with Flyers forward Owen Tippett ahead of warmups. The Flyers encourage all fans to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. so they can cheer for Owen when he hits the ice.

First diagnosed at just the age of 6 months old, Owen continues to battle in his fight against cancer. In July, Owen was receiving scans for clearance to move into the Survivorship Program at CHOP, instead doctors found two new tumors in Owen’s brain and spine. Getting back to hockey is Owen’s biggest motivation throughout his fight with cancer and he is doing whatever it takes to get back on the ice.

Luis Estyvan Maradiaga

Prior to the game, 11-year-old Luis Estyvan Maradiaga will do the honors of participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Luis Estyvan Maradiaga is an 11-year-old boy with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). He was diagnosed in June of 2023 and was immediately sent to CHOP where he received 6 weeks of radiation. Luis Estyvan is an outstanding artist, musician and friend to all. He continues to fight this battle with the support of his family.

John Kincade

The Flyers are excited to host 97.5 The Fanatic morning show host John Kincade and his family to celebrate his final round of chemo and beating cancer for the third time. Back in May, Kincade battled Colon Cancer forcing him to take a step back from the John Kincade Show. As of November 14, Kincade received clean scans and is officially in remission. The club will honor Kincade in-game and present him with a special gift.

In addition to honoring special guests in-game, Flyers Charities, the non-profit arm of the Philadelphia Flyers, will donate over $80,000 in grants to support those affected by cancer to the following organizations.

Abramson Cancer Center

As part of Hockey Fights Cancer, Flyers Charities is proud to award the Abramson Cancer Center with an on-going support grant of $25,000 to support their Flyers Against Prostate Cancer initiative to raise awareness for prostate cancer and drive patients to community screenings.

American Cancer Society

Flyers Charities will continue its partnership with American Cancer Society with a $25,000 donation in continued support of American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Bringing Hope Home:

Flyers Charities will donate $10,000 to Bringing Hope Home to support their mission to provide financial and emotional support for those affected by cancer. Bringing Hope Home offers one-time financial support to pay essential household bills for families with cancer.

Dear Jack Foundation:

Flyers Charities is excited to partner with Dear Jack Foundation this season and will donate $10,000 to Dear Jack Foundation to support their mission of providing impactful programs benefiting adolescents and young adults (AYA) diagnosed with cancer and their families to improve their quality of life from treatment to survivorship. With the help of the donation, Flyers Charities will support five wishes as part of the LifeList wish-granting program that offers hope and support to young adults who are currently receiving treatment for a life-threatening diagnosis. The Flyers will host representatives from Dear Jack Foundation and honor the five LifeList participants during the game.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles

Flyers Charities will award Ryan’s Case for Smiles with a $25,000 donation to support their teen sibling support program. This program helps teen siblings of cancer patients cope with the many challenges they face, connect with others and have fun.

Toyota will also donate $5,000 to Flyers Charities in support of their partnership with Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia. The team also provided the following local organizations with complimentary tickets to the game through the Flyers Community Ticket Grant Program:

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Ronald McDonald House

Bringing Hope Home

Dear Jack Foundation

October Saves Goalies

In partnership with Love Your Melon, fans can purchase a special ticket package which includes a Love Your Melon Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer beanie with a portion of proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer. Fans can purchase tickets for the annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game presented by Toyota at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.