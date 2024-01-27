Flyers Sign Ryan Poehling to a Two-Year Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has signed forward Ryan Poehling to a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension ($1.9 million AAV) starting with the 2024-25 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Poehling, 25 (1/3/99), owns 14 points (5-9=14) in 45 games in his first season with the Flyers. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., leads team forwards in blocked shots (45) and ranks T-4th on the team in shorthanded points (2). He tied his career-high three-point game (1-2=3) on Nov. 19 vs. CBJ, including the game-winning goal. The left-shot forward registered his fifth career multi-goal game on Dec. 19 at NJD. He signed as a free agent with Philadelphia on July 1, 2023.

Poehling owns 50 points (25-25=50) including three shorthanded goals, five game-winning goals and 24 penalty minutes in 183 career NHL games in five seasons with Montreal, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia (2018-24). He was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (25th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut on April 6, 2019 vs. TOR. He netted his first career hat trick in his NHL debut to become the first Canadiens player to score three goals in his first NHL game since Alex Smart on Jan. 14, 1943.

Internationally, Poehling has represented the United States at the 2017 World Juniors U18 Championship (gold), at the 2018 World Junior U20 Championship (bronze) and at the 2019 World Junior U20 Championship (silver). He picked up three accolades at the 2019 World Junior Championship being named to the All-Star Team, Best Forward and Most Valuable Player.

