Flyers Sign Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi 

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed goaltender Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AVV) of $775,000, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

24fly039-player-signing_eetu-makiniemi_-2568x1444_1_
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed goaltender Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AVV) of $775,000, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Makiniemi, 25 (4/19/1999), entered Flyers training camp this season on a professional try-out. Prior to joining the team, he posted an 8-8-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%) in 18 games for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He also appeared in three games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL, where he recorded a 1-2-0 mark, 3.39 GAA and a .907 SV%.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound goaltender recorded a 2.77 GAA, .906 SV% and a 27-20-4 record in 54 career games for the Sharks’ primary affiliate in the AHL. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 7, 2022 vs. Vancouver, coming in relief and stopped 6-of-8 shots he faced. He stopped 23-of-24 shots in his first NHL start on Dec. 9, 2022 at Anaheim to get his first NHL win.

He was originally drafted by Carolina in the fourth round (104th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft. He was acquired by San Jose with Steven Lorentz and a conditional pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Carolina in exchange for Brent Burns and Lane Pederson on July 13, 2022.

Before coming over to North America, the Finnish native played professional hockey in Liiga, Finland’s top hockey league. He was named to the Second All-Star team in Mestis, Finland’s second-tier hockey league, and awarded Mestis’ Best Goaltender after the 2019-20 season.

News Feed

Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by 14 Players

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Montreal, 5-0

5 Things: Flyers @ Canadiens

9/23 Preseason Roster: PHI @ MTL

Postgame 5: Flyers Crush Caps, 6-2

Five Things: Flyers @ Capitals

Training Camp Notebook Day 2: Scrimmage Day

Camp Notebook: Day 1

Scott Laughton and Gritty team up with Flyers Charities for exclusive t-shirt following viral TikTok

Briere: "You Can't Force Chemistry"

Seeler finds full-time role with Flyers after quitting hockey

Flyers Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Flyers Announce 2024-25 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

Recap: Tuomaala Lifts Flyers Rookies in OT

Flyers Roster for Game 2 of Rookie Series

Five Things: Rookie Series Game 2

Offseason Spotlight: Ryan Poehling

Recap: Flyers Rookies Lose Game One in Shootout