Flyers Select Jett Luchanko with the 13th Pick in Round One of the NHL Draft

Flyers select Center Jett Luchanko with the 13th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. Luchanko, who stands 5’11”, and weighs 187 lbs., played for the Guelph Storm of the OHL.

In his second season with the Storm, he led them in points. He finished with (20g-54a–74p in 68 GP). During the playoffs, before the Storm were eliminated, he contributed (3a) in four games. Following the season, he was awarded the William Hanley Trophy (individual who demonstrates the most sportsmanship). Representing Canada at the WJC U18, he secured gold while posting (2g-5a) in seven games.