Flyers Select Jett Luchanko with the 13th Pick in Round One of the NHL Draft

Flyers select Center Jett Luchanko with the 13th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. Luchanko, who stands 5’11”, and weighs 187 lbs., played for the Guelph Storm of the OHL.

By Philadelphia Flyers
In his second season with the Storm, he led them in points. He finished with (20g-54a–74p in 68 GP). During the playoffs, before the Storm were eliminated, he contributed (3a) in four games. Following the season, he was awarded the William Hanley Trophy (individual who demonstrates the most sportsmanship). Representing Canada at the WJC U18, he secured gold while posting (2g-5a) in seven games.

“Luchanko brings more than just offense. He’s a player who can be relied upon in a variety of roles. Listed as a winger, but he plays the majority of his shifts in the middle. On the PP he slots into a role as a quarterback, distributor, shooter, playmaker on the point and leads the breakout. Leans distributes more than shooter, but has an understated and deceptive release with the ability to change the angle of his blade to direct pucks on net. Competes the entire 200 feet. Sturdy strong. Not punishing physically, but also not easy to knock off the play. Very good skater who’s trending up." said Jason Bukala for Sportsnet

