Flyers Roster for Game 1 of Rookie Series

Below is the roster for tonight’s match up against the New York Rangers at the PPL Center for the Game 1 of the Rookie Series.

Rosters_RookieGame
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Below is the roster for tonight’s match up against the New York Rangers at the PPL Center for the Game 1 of the Rookie Series.

Rookie Camp Game 1 Roster
- 0.09 MB
Download Rookie Camp Game 1 Roster

Join the family and be here for this new era of Flyers hockey with a ticket package for the 2024-25 season. Full, half & partial season tickets are currently available for purchase. Want to learn more about ticket options? **Click here** to request ticket package information or call 215.952.5226. Sign up for the **FlyerWire** newsletter to receive exclusive presales, breaking news, event updates and special offers delivered right to your inbox.

News Feed

Flyers Announce 2024 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

Rookie Camp Countdown: Six Players to Watch

Offseason Spotlight: Scott Laughton

Registration is Now Open for 2024 Flyers Learn To Play Rookie Program Presented by Holman

Offseason Spotlight: Egor Zamula

Offseason Spotlight: Travis Sanheim

Flyers Release 2024-25 National Broadcast Schedule

Michkov Highlights 2024 Rookie Showcase

Offseason Spotlight: Morgan Frost

Hometown Assist: Mango Tree Counseling & Consulting

Hometown Assist: True Believers Barber Shop

Hometown Assist: Pet Friendly Dog Bakery

Hometown Assist: Cultured Enuf

John Tortorella Named Assistant Coach for Team USA at 4 Nations Face Off

Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats for Philadelphia Flyers

Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Alumni Celebrate 10th Fantasy Camp Anniversary